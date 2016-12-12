Basware receives highest score for Adaptability in PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator Report

Basware receives highest score for Adaptability in PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay

Basware scores highest in Invoice Creation, Capture, Receipt and Purchase Order

Management, Payment Initiation and Execution, Reporting and Analytics, and

Espoo, Finland, 12 December, 2016 - Basware, the global leader in providing

networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing

services, has received the highest score for Adaptability in the 2016 Procure-

to-Pay Navigator report by PayStream Advisors* (a Levvel Company). In the report

"adaptability" is evaluated in the basis of provider experience and resources,

and Basware scored highest on the Adaptability measure over any vendor that

The report evaluated Procure-to-Pay solutions from 16 software vendors across

12 categories. Basware scored highest in 5 of the categories, including Invoice

Creation, Capture, Receipt and Purchase Order Management, Payment Initiation and

The 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator report states: "Basware excels in its

reporting capabilities, which include out-of-the-box dashboards with a full set

of both ad-hoc and custom reporting tools, and in payments support - it offers

versatile financing services options and can integrate with almost any payment

Ilari Nurmi, SVP, Purchase-to-Pay at Basware, says: "We are very pleased about

our positioning in the report as an impressive company that offers a leading

solution among global P2P providers, built upon our global presence and

experience. The evaluation highlights Basware's excellence in delivering

networked, end-to-end purchase-to-pay solutions, enabling our customers across

About Basware

Basware is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions,

e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Basware's commerce and financing

network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the

globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale

and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business

and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining

financial processes. Small and large companies around the world achieve

significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and

closer relationships with their suppliers. Find out more at www.basware.com.



Follow Basware on Twitter: (at)Basware, join the discussion on the Basware

LinkedIn, Basware Facebook and Basware Blog and subscribe for the latest news.



