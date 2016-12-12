(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Basware receives highest score for Adaptability in PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay
Navigator Report
Basware scores highest in Invoice Creation, Capture, Receipt and Purchase Order
Management, Payment Initiation and Execution, Reporting and Analytics, and
Versatility
Espoo, Finland, 12 December, 2016 - Basware, the global leader in providing
networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing
services, has received the highest score for Adaptability in the 2016 Procure-
to-Pay Navigator report by PayStream Advisors* (a Levvel Company). In the report
"adaptability" is evaluated in the basis of provider experience and resources,
and Basware scored highest on the Adaptability measure over any vendor that
participated.
The report evaluated Procure-to-Pay solutions from 16 software vendors across
12 categories. Basware scored highest in 5 of the categories, including Invoice
Creation, Capture, Receipt and Purchase Order Management, Payment Initiation and
Execution, Reporting and Analytics, and Versatility.
The 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator report states: "Basware excels in its
reporting capabilities, which include out-of-the-box dashboards with a full set
of both ad-hoc and custom reporting tools, and in payments support - it offers
versatile financing services options and can integrate with almost any payment
tool to streamline invoice payment."
Ilari Nurmi, SVP, Purchase-to-Pay at Basware, says: "We are very pleased about
our positioning in the report as an impressive company that offers a leading
solution among global P2P providers, built upon our global presence and
experience. The evaluation highlights Basware's excellence in delivering
networked, end-to-end purchase-to-pay solutions, enabling our customers across
the world to achieve better financial agility."
More information:
*The PayStream 2016 Procure-to-Pay Navigator Report
Download the report: www.basware.com/knowledge-center/paystream-P2P-navigator-
report-2016
Find out more about Basware Purchase-to-Pay: www.basware.com/solutions/purchase-
to-pay
About Basware
Basware is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions,
e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Basware's commerce and financing
network connects businesses in over 100 countries and territories around the
globe. As the largest open business network in the world, Basware provides scale
and reach for organizations of all sizes, enabling them to grow their business
and unlock value across their operations by simplifying and streamlining
financial processes. Small and large companies around the world achieve
significant cost savings, more flexible payment terms, greater efficiencies and
closer relationships with their suppliers. Find out more at www.basware.com.
Follow Basware on Twitter: (at)Basware, join the discussion on the Basware
LinkedIn, Basware Facebook and Basware Blog and subscribe for the latest news.
Contacts:
Sirje Ahvenlampi-Hyvönen
Communications Director, Basware
sirje.ahvenlampi(at)basware.com, tel. +358 50 557 3822
