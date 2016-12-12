Wärtsilä optimises the performance of Albacora's fishing fleet

Wärtsilä has signed a long-term Technical Management Agreement to optimise the

performance of ten of the Spanish company Albacora S.A.'s fishing vessels. The

5-year agreement was tailored to meet the requirements of Albacora's fleet

management, providing technical assistance and maintenance planning for fishing

vessels operating around the world.



Wärtsilä has previously provided Albacora with engines and propulsion systems as

well as seals and bearings. The new agreement includes monitoring of the

equipment as well as yearly audits, which together provide ship condition data

that serves as the basis for enhanced maintenance planning, leading to maximised

availability. Wärtsilä's Contract Management supports scheduled and unscheduled

maintenance planning, and field service experts are available globally should

any problems occur. Spare parts are also included in the agreement.



"Albacora S.A. is looking for partners that understand our business and can

offer a fast answer to technical troubles - especially unexpected ones. Fast

response is essential in our business as is professional service providing

reliable solutions, and we hope that the signed agreement will answer this

important and basic need. On the other hand, we place great importance in

Wärtsilä knowing our vessels and their history thoroughly in order to determine

future maintenance needs. Maximising the reliability and availability of our

fleet is the best way to ensure profitability, and this is where we expect

Wärtsilä's service expertise to bring added value," says Mr. Frank Bermeosolo,

Technical Director, Albacora.



Global service at short notice



The Spanish Albacora S.A. is specialised in fishing, including transportation,

storage, distribution, marketing and packaging of its products. The company was



founded in 1974 with offices in Bermeo, Bilbao, Madrid, and Cadiz. Albacora's

fishing vessels operate in Central and Western Pacific, Eastern tropical

Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian Ocean, which means that support services

must be available globally at short notice.



"Wärtsilä's global service network ensures the availability and reliability of

Albacora's fleet around the world, even in risky areas in which cases of piracy

are still reported. Our priority is to support Albacora's business by providing

cost-efficient, high-quality maintenance and advisory services that allow the

company to operate safely and effectively," says Till Siegmann, Director,

Service Unit Ibérica, Wärtsilä. "Our cooperation with Albacora has been fruitful

and we look forward to developing it further with this new agreement. The next

step is to evaluate suitable digital solutions in order to further improve our

services."



