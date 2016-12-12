Wärtsilä optimises the performance of Albacora's fishing fleet

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 12 December 2016
Wärtsilä has signed a long-term Technical Management Agreement to optimise the
performance of ten of the Spanish company Albacora S.A.'s fishing vessels. The
5-year agreement was tailored to meet the requirements of Albacora's fleet
management, providing technical assistance and maintenance planning for fishing
vessels operating around the world.
Wärtsilä has previously provided Albacora with engines and propulsion systems as
well as seals and bearings. The new agreement includes monitoring of the
equipment as well as yearly audits, which together provide ship condition data
that serves as the basis for enhanced maintenance planning, leading to maximised
availability. Wärtsilä's Contract Management supports scheduled and unscheduled
maintenance planning, and field service experts are available globally should
any problems occur. Spare parts are also included in the agreement.
"Albacora S.A. is looking for partners that understand our business and can
offer a fast answer to technical troubles - especially unexpected ones. Fast
response is essential in our business as is professional service providing
reliable solutions, and we hope that the signed agreement will answer this
important and basic need. On the other hand, we place great importance in
Wärtsilä knowing our vessels and their history thoroughly in order to determine
future maintenance needs. Maximising the reliability and availability of our
fleet is the best way to ensure profitability, and this is where we expect
Wärtsilä's service expertise to bring added value," says Mr. Frank Bermeosolo,
Technical Director, Albacora.
Global service at short notice
The Spanish Albacora S.A. is specialised in fishing, including transportation,
storage, distribution, marketing and packaging of its products. The company was
founded in 1974 with offices in Bermeo, Bilbao, Madrid, and Cadiz. Albacora's
fishing vessels operate in Central and Western Pacific, Eastern tropical
Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian Ocean, which means that support services
must be available globally at short notice.
"Wärtsilä's global service network ensures the availability and reliability of
Albacora's fleet around the world, even in risky areas in which cases of piracy
are still reported. Our priority is to support Albacora's business by providing
cost-efficient, high-quality maintenance and advisory services that allow the
company to operate safely and effectively," says Till Siegmann, Director,
Service Unit Ibérica, Wärtsilä. "Our cooperation with Albacora has been fruitful
and we look forward to developing it further with this new agreement. The next
step is to evaluate suitable digital solutions in order to further improve our
services."
Link to image
Caption: Wärtsilä optimises the performance of ten of Albacora S.A.'s fishing
vessels around the world.
