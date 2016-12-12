Deal Trends, Players and Financial Analysis of Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2016

Report provides comprehensive analysis and access to over 1200 actual antibody partnering deals and agreements managed by the worlds foremost healthcare companies together with contract documents such as headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 12, 2016: Market Research Hub has recently added a new research study to its report database, titled as Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2016. This 829-pages report provides comprehensive analysis and access to over 1200 actual antibody partnering deals and agreements managed by the worlds foremost healthcare companies together with contract documents such as headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data. These documents provide the answers to several questions about a prospective partners elasticity on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each partys ability to derive value from the deal.



In the first section, the report discusses about the antibody partnering and trends in the deal making with various healthcare organizations. An analysis of how and why companies entering into antibody partnering deals are discussed. It also identifies that who are the most active antibody dealmakers since 2010 to present. Further, the report also provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare regions covering:



Antibody-drug conjugates

Polyclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies

Humanized mAb

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Human aAb



Each deal title links via web link to an online version of the deal record, contract documents which provides easy access to each contract document on demand. Additionally, understanding the flexibility of a prospective partners negotiated deals terms provides critical insights into the negotiation process. While many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the threats are in the detail in terms of how payments are generated in contract documents. With around seven chapters, the report covers partnering resource center, antibody contracts deal making directory and deal making by technology types.





Now, in order to keep therapeutic antibody R&D moving forward and to bring cheaper and more effective antibody-based drugs to the clinic, companies need access to monoclonal antibody development & production technologies. These include platforms to drive the identification of new antigen targets, optimization and selection of antibodies using re-engineering technologies, creation of modified antibodies such as bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates as well as production & delivery.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibody partnering and deal making since 2010 to 2016. In conclusion, this report provides whole prospective that dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of biomarker technologies and products.







