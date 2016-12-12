Dieters Losing 20 Pounds in Just 3 Weeks on New Breakthrough Diet!

âAt a time when many believe that you have to choose between âfast weight lossâ and âsafe weight lossâ a new breakthrough diet is allowing people to lose up to 23 pounds in just three short weeks.

(firmenpresse) - At a time when many believe that one has to choose between ÂÂfast weight lossÂÂ and ÂÂsafe weight lossÂÂ a new breakthrough diet is allowing people to lose up to 23 pounds in just three short weeks.



With such amazing results, itÂÂs no wonder that the diet has quickly become popular among celebrities who often need to lose weight fast for a movie role or music tour. One such celebrity, Selena Gomez, used the diet to lose 20 pounds in just three weeks.



But diet creator Brian Flatt points out that the diet isnÂÂt just for celebrities.



ÂÂThis diet has proven effective for thousands of people,ÂÂ said Flatt, who is also an experienced nutritionist and personal trainer from Southern California. ÂÂIt doesnÂÂt matter if you are an ÂÂaverage JoeÂÂ or a celebrity the diet can work for you ÂÂ thatÂÂs because the diet doesnÂÂt require you to spend hours in the gym or to buy expensive shakes, replacement meals or supplements.ÂÂ



Called ÂÂThe 3 Week Diet,ÂÂ FlattÂÂs plan focuses on breaking down harmful triglycerides, which become that stubborn body fat that is so incredibly difficult to eliminate.



ÂÂTriglycerides can be targeted and broken down into fatty acids that are burned by the body for energy,ÂÂ Flatt said. ÂÂActually, when we break down triglycerides, itÂÂs kind of like dumping rocket fuel into your vehicleÂÂs gas tank. They provide the body with a great source of energy.ÂÂ



In addition to attacking triglycerides, The 3 Week Diet also:

- Corrects bad weight loss information that dieters receive on other plans.

- Provides dieters with a simple, easy-to-follow weight loss plan. Studies have shown that difficult plans that include counting calories or extensive exercise programs simply donÂÂt work because people donÂÂt stay on them.



ÂÂWhen I sat out to create this diet I wanted something that produced fast weight loss because quick results inspire a person to stick with the plan and I also wanted something that was so easy anyone could do it,ÂÂ Flatt said. ÂÂAll the incredible success stories that we are receiving is an indication to me that I accomplished my goals.ÂÂ





Another big difference between The 3 Week Diet and other diets is that it also reduces, and even eliminates, cellular inflammation, which is another major cause of weight gain, and it seeks to control hormones that can keep a person from losing weight no matter how dedicated they are to ÂÂeating less and exercising more.ÂÂ



To learn much more about The 3 Week Diet and see if it could be whats needed to lose stubborn fat, please click here. [www.just3weeks.com](http://www.just3weeks.com/)

ABOUT THE 3 WEEK DIET

The 3 Week Diet focuses on three main components to help dieters lose unwanted weight: diet, exercise and mindset. Dieters learn what to eat, when to eat and how to eat to lose weight. They also get supplement and exercise tips to speed up their weight loss even more. Finally, they develop the mindset, or willpower, to lose weight and keep it off. The 3 Week Diet was developed by health and nutrition coach and personal trainer Brian Flatt. Brian is the owner of R.E.V. Fitness, a personal training facility based in Southern California.





More information:

http://www.digitalfruit.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Digital Fruit

http://www.digitalfruit.co.uk/

PressRelease by

Digital Fruit

Requests:

+44

Date: 12/12/2016 - 14:02

Language: English

News-ID 512172

Character count: 3561

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Digital Fruit

Ansprechpartner: Charles Spencer

Stadt: Hernhill



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 12/12/2016



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease