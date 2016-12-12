California City Lifetime Domain Name Registration & CPanel Hosting Launched

California City non-renewal lifetime web hosting provider Hosting 4 Life launched a single-payment lifetime web hosting with CPanel in California City. The company also offers lifetime domain name registration with 24/7 technical support and a 100% money-back guarantee for the first 30 days of purchase.

(firmenpresse) - Hosting 4 Life has launched its unique lifetime web hosting with CPanel in California City that requires no fees for renewals when purchasing a domain name and hosting. The company offers the plan as a unique solution to missed hosting or domain name renewals as well as supporting hardware and software infrastructure.



More information about the new hosting plan can be found at the Hosting 4 Life website at http://jifhdjizqv.lifetimehosting.site/?s=1D869



Hosting 4 Life is a high-level hosting and website infrastructure domain provider that offers affordable domain hosting and services. The company's expertise in domain hosting spans 14 years and more than 50,000 customers in premium hosting and value hosting segments. Hosting 4 Life provides lifetime hosting for up to 12 websites through SSD storage.



The company's flagship hosting services require a single payment for domain name registration and hosting after which customers are not required to pay any renewal fees for the lifetime of the domain. Hosting 4 Life includes a functional set of administrative tools including industry-standard cPanel controls, a free website construction tool, enterprise RAID software, and compatibility with the most popular web hosting and website building tools today.



According to a spokesperson for Hosting 4 Life, "We understand that our clients and their customers desire a seamless and lightning-fast web experience. Our non renewal lifetime web hosting plan is backed up by the best of breed software such as cloudlinux, LiteSpeed webserver and MariaDB running on world-class hardware for the lowest load times. Our plan provides an unlimited number of 500MB email accounts to power small, medium and large enterprises."



The reliability of a hosting service also depends on the quality of technical support available to customers. Hosting 4 Life provides its customers with 24/7 technical support covering installations, configuration, and troubleshooting. The company also provides lifetime domain registration services as an add-on to its hosting services, allowing customers to pay a one-time fee for a domain name that does not require renewal.





http://jvz9.com/c/475711/231962



Hosting 4 Life

http://jvz9.com/c/475711/231962

1 760 452 5465

Firma: Hosting 4 Life

Ansprechpartner: Douglas Carlton

Stadt: California City

Telefon: 1 760 452 5465



