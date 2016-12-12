Wyldlife Pets Talks Why Natural Dog Treats are becoming more popular

(firmenpresse) - Florida-based [natural dog treat](http://wyldlifepets.com/)s business Wydlife Pets talks about the dangers of giving pets commercial treats. Research reveals that many dog treats have high contents of fillers like corn, wheat, soy and meat products of mysterious origin, which are unhealthy and unsafe for pets. Not only do commercial dog treats contain high amounts of sugar, but they are ripe with preservatives, allergens, artificial colors, carcinogenic additives and more.



Colin Campbell, founder and owner of Wyldlife Pets, said that most pet parents view all pet food as generally safe for their fur babies when actually, some of them are not. ÂÂThis is the reason why Wyldlife Pets is passionate about spreading awareness to cat and dog owners alike. Not many people realize that they are actually placing their pets in danger,ÂÂ said Campbell.



While coloring food to be more aesthetically pleasing may be an effective selling point for humans, dogs will eat a treat no matter what color it is. Artificial colors can cause behavioral issues in both humans and pets. Caramel coloring specifically contains 4-MIE, an animal carcinogen. And while the treats listed above are some of the most popular dog treats on the market, there are many, many more commercial brands that are just as harmful to dogs, so make sure to do research.



Natural [dog treats](http://a.co/534rj0D), on the other hand, are not only risk free but also contains many health benefits for canine friends. Treats made with natural ingredients are rich in ingredients derived from natural sources like combinations of good quality meats, vegetables and gentle grains. These are prepared and packaged to national regulations for a treat dogs can enjoy with no adverse after-effects.



ÂÂMany natural dog treats are made from a single product. Bully sticks, for example, are 100 percent [beef pizzle](http://facebook.com/wyldlifepets), with no added extras. These natural treats are packed with lean protein and super chewy for maximum enjoyment,ÂÂ said Campbell.





Campbell also highlights how natural dog treats can help boost petÂÂs immune system. Since made with real meat, these dog treats are found to be high in protein. Protein is essential in supporting immunity, and natural dog treats are great sources of high-quality protein.



When shopping for pet treats, check out the ingredients list to find out what sort of proteins are used in the snack. Campbell advises that pet owners should read through the ingredients list in the label. The type of protein used in dog treats can indicate their quality. Meats listed specifically are higher quality than ÂÂmeat and animal derivativesÂÂ, for example. To get the best natural dog treats, the protein source should be listed within the top few ingredients on the packet.



ÂÂPet parents should make reading a habit. Substandard dog treats will contain additional ingredients that are not supposed to be given to dogs. Surprisingly, if anybody asks most pet owners whatÂÂs in the dog treats they are giving their pets, they are not aware of this at all. This is why the team at Wyldlife Pets are pursuing educating customers about these risks,ÂÂ added by Campbell.





http://www.wyldlifepets.com



Date: 12/12/2016

