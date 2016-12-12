Copper Lake Confirms Gold Mineralization at the Adnarod, Billiton 2 and Lin Targets On the Marshall Lake Project

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: CPL)(FRANKFURT: W0I) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a channel sampling, mapping and prospecting program over the Adnarod, Billiton 2, and Lin prospect areas within the Marshall Lake project area during the 2016 field program.

Highlights:

During 2016 Copper Lake completed a data base compilation of all historical exploration work on the Marshall Lake project area including drilling, surface sampling and geophysical VTEM, IP and magnetic surveys.

Copper Lake Interim CEO Terry MacDonald stated, "The existence of new gold mineralization identified during the recently completed compilation of historical data and which is now confirmed by the 2016 follow-up prospecting, mapping and channel sampling program, has greatly increased the gold and base metal potential and understanding on the Marshall Lake project.

The identification of strong folding of the stratigraphy and east plunging nature of fold structures within East-West trending structures has explained why some of the historical drilling has previously failed to test zones of mineralization and highlights the untested potential at several of these historical and the newly identified zones."

The compilation and interpretation completed resulted in the definition of three roughly East-West trending gold bearing structures which had no historical channel sampling, limited drilling and in some cases no historical gold assays.

The 2016 field program was designed to test the grade and tonnage potential for gold mineralization at the Adnarod, Billiton 2 and Lin targets (see Figure 1). The results of this field program over the 3 zones are summarized below.

A total of 14 channel samples for 88 samples were completed over the Adnarod and Billiton 2 zones and one continuous chip sample of 7 samples was completed at Lin during this program as well as a number of grab samples.

Final results from follow-up of the Billiton Main Zone, the "plate modelled" VTEM anomalies and district prospecting of VTEM and geological anomalies conducted as part of the 2016 program are pending.

To viw Figure 1: Marshall Lake - Prospect Location Map, visit the following link:

Adnarod Zone

The Adnarod Zone is located approximately 400 metres north of the Billiton Main zone. The zone has been tested with only two historical drill holes. Field mapping outlined a number of outcrops located over a strike length of approx. 300 metres showing strong folding, some shearing and high strain zones with sericite-silica-chlorite alteration. Structures are oriented roughly East-West and folds plunge approx. 35 degrees to the east. Disseminated to massive sulphides occur with quartz veining, with many of the sulphide zones being folded and strongly deformed. The quartz veins are also folded and boudinaged. Channel samples were designed to test for gold mineralization associated with the sulphides and quartz veins.

Historical drill testing of the Adnarod Zone returned;

This historical drilling would have tested an east plunging zone 20m to 50m below the current outcrops which would come to surface west of the 2016 channel samples.

To view Figure 2: Adnarod and Billiton 2 Zone Results, visit the following link:

Billiton 2 Zone

The Billiton 2 Zone occurs approximately 200 metres to the north of the Billiton Main zone and has been tested by limited historical drilling. The zone is an east-west trending structural zone that can be traced for over 300 metres where mapping has identified strong folding of the altered volcanic stratigraphy. In addition, there exists clear evidence that the sulphides and quartz veins have been strongly folded as well. The folds plunge to the east at up to approx. 50 degrees. Channel samples were designed to test for gold mineralization associated with the sulphides, and the potential for gold mineralization within the fold hinges.

Lin Zone

The Lin Zone (see Figure 3) occurs as a NNW trending structural corridor located between the main VMS mineralized Teck Hill and Billiton Main centres which have been historically explored. The Lin zone has been traced for over 1,500 metres and has not been drill tested. Historical sampling of outcrops along the structural corridor has returned significant Au-Ag-Cu results. The zone is dominantly hosted in quartz-plagioclase crystal tuff with varying degrees of sericite +/- andalusite +/- garnet alteration. Semi massive sulphide mineralization was observed within all the trenches exposed with quartz veining occurring in deformed / folded portions of the volcanic stratigraphy.

One continuous chip sample across the zone consisting of 7 samples (see Table 4) was completed with results up to 2.03g/t Au, 35g/t Ag, 0.26% Cu and 5.10% Zn over 0.35m and grab sampling of outcrops within trenches along the strike length of the zone returned values of up to 4.51g/t Au, 6.02% Cu, 146g/t Ag and 1.49% Zn (see Table 5).

Historical grab sampling (2006) of structures from outcrops in the Enzo portion of the Lin Zone returned assays of:

To view Figure 3: Lin Structural Zone Results, visit the following link:

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Program

All samples were collected under the supervision of an independent contract project geologist, Craig Fitchett, P.Geo. of Orix Geoscience. Channel and chip samples were collected to sample distinct geological and alteration units. Channels were cut using a mechanical "core saw".

Samples were delivered to ALS-Chemex in Thunder Bay with inserted certified standards and blanks, dried and crushed to 70% passing 2mm. A split of 3kg is pulverized to 85% passing - 75 microns (200#). Gold is assayed by Fire Assay with a 50g charge and an AAS finish (AA-AA26). Other elements including Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn in a 33 element suite are analyzed after undergoing a four acid digestion and analysis by ICP-AES (ME-ICP61a).

Assay results undergo precision and accuracy checks prior to being entered into the database.

The content of this press release has been reviewed by Gary O'Connor, MAusIMM, a director of Copper Lake Resources.

