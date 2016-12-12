Aircraft Technical Publishers (ATP) Announces Acquisition of CaseBank Technologies, Inc.

ATP Adds Advanced Diagnostic & Troubleshooting Capabilities to Drive Further Productivity, Safety, and Compliance Improvements in the Aviation Industry

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- -- the aviation industry's premier provider of information, tools and services -- today announced that the company has acquired , a leader in integrated diagnostic, troubleshooting and fault detection solutions for the aviation, aerospace and defense industries, among others. With this acquisition, these advanced capabilities bolster ATP's status as the industry's only organization focused on improving productivity, compliance, and business performance by more intelligently managing maintenance processes.

The acquisition brings together two complementary solutions that help ATP move closer to its strategic vision of unified process management -- enabling customers to drive dramatic improvements in productivity, cost savings, operations compliance and aircraft utilization. In 2015, the company -- under new ownership and management -- announced its new vision building on the success of the , an integrated suite of "smart content" services that embeds technical, operating, and regulatory content into maintenance workflows and processes.

"The acquisition of CaseBank Technologies is an important next step in the evolution of ATP," said Charles Picasso, who took the helm as ATP's new CEO in 2015 to lead the company into a new era of growth. "With the addition of their advanced diagnostic, troubleshooting and proactive fault detection capabilities, we will offer customers an even more comprehensive set of integrated solutions to drive greater improvements in maintenance processes and equipment performance. Picasso continued: "Our mission is to help the industry evolve through smarter information management and to make life easier for customers by integrating mission critical content into previously disconnected and time-intensive processes. By doing so, we create a tremendous amount of value in terms of streamlined business operations, aircraft uptime, as well as safety and compliance."

Toronto-based CaseBank Technologies, Inc. is the aviation industry's premier company that specializes in accelerating return to service and increasing aircraft availability by using field experience to proactively identify and troubleshoot aircraft faults with unprecedented speed and accuracy, and by providing visibility into failure trends across aircraft fleets for improved uptime and performance. The company's employs "hybrid reasoning," the core technology which combines engineering knowledge with field experience to drive the company's integrated troubleshooting solutions for servicing complex equipment. CaseBank's customers include Bombardier, Gulfstream, Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney and other Fortune 1000 companies.

"The combination of ATP and CaseBank represents an ideal fit for our customers by automating critical aspects of product support including fault isolation, corrective action, and access to technical publications," said Chris Lewis, Chief Operating Officer for CaseBank Technologies, Inc. "Providing manufacturers, owner/operators and service providers with a continuous workflow -- from troubleshooting to service execution -- allows them to quickly recognize defect trends and optimize customer support. The complementary fit of our two companies will help aviation professionals around the world to improve the speed, cost and quality of maintenance, increasing equipment availability and enhancing overall business performance."

CaseBank's flagship solution -- SpotLight® guided diagnostics for complex equipment -- is an interactive troubleshooting solution that rapidly guides service technicians through the process of pinpointing and resolving problems. SpotLight effectively replaces the traditional hierarchical troubleshooting guide by combining the company's proven reasoning engine with a diagnostic database -- leveraging the collective experience of field technicians -- to uniquely synthesize OEM knowledge of failure indications with operational field experience.

CaseBank's ChronicX® is used by fleet operators to proactively identify and rank recurring defects across aircraft and engine fleets. ChronicX uses advanced algorithms to analyze aircraft maintenance records and uncover hidden service trends -- such as previously undetected recurring problems, repeat defects/fixes occurring across multiple aircraft and repair stations, as well as emerging failure modes that have not yet reached critical status -- allowing operators to become more proactive in addressing these issues to optimize fleet uptime.

"CaseBank Technologies has been a trusted and valued supplier to Bombardier Commercial Aircraft for over 15 years," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Bombardier rolled-out CaseBank's SpotLight software as the ADS Plus intelligent troubleshooting tool, and it currently supports our fleets around the world. Our new C Series aircraft has deployed SpotLight as Bombardier's electronic Fault Isolation Manual (eFIM) system, which completely replaces conventional troubleshooting manuals and is fully integrated with Bombardier's Navigator IETP (Interactive Electronic Technical Publications). Added Young: "We are delighted that ATP and CaseBank have come together and anticipate that the two organizations will combine their capabilities and industry experience to offer new, integrated products and services to enhance the maintenance and reliability of aircraft fleets."

ATP is the industry's only organization that links the most comprehensive maintenance information directly from 54 aircraft manufacturers and more than 200 component manufacturers to maintenance tracking, parts inventory and troubleshooting and fault detection solutions. consolidates and organizes thousands of publications from hundreds of manufacturers and regulatory information from the FAA and EASA to create the industry's broadest set of technical, operating, and regulatory information available from one source. ATP customers have anywhere, anytime access to this mission critical information via the ATP Aviation Hub Cloud Application, which uniquely enables customers to intelligently manage airworthiness and uptime, improve speed and accuracy of maintenance, detect failure trends for enhanced equipment performance, and improve operations, while decreasing operating costs.

CaseBank Technologies is the aviation industry's only provider of interactive, integrated diagnostic and troubleshooting solutions. The Toronto-based company has earned a reputation for increasing aircraft availability through proactive identification and troubleshooting of aircraft faults, and accurately identifying issues, accelerating repairs, and recognizing failure trends. With CaseBank, organizations improve the speed and accuracy of maintenance for enhanced safety, increase aircraft availability, reduce operating costs, improve business performance and enhance customer satisfaction.

Aircraft Technical Publishers (ATP) is the aviation industry's premier provider of information, tools and services for manufacturers, operators/owners, and maintenance providers. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company helps businesses manage all of their maintenance processes -- from maintenance and compliance tracking, to diagnostics, troubleshooting, and fault detection to inventory management -- on a unified cloud based SaaS platform. ATP partners with 54 manufacturers to help nearly 5,600 customers in 96 countries ensure the highest levels of airworthiness, equipment and business performance, aircraft value, safety, compliance and productivity. For more information, visit .

ATP Corporate

