Benefits Brokers, Rejoice! Now You Can Help Ease Clients' Open Enrollment Stress with ADP Workforce Now Partner Access

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- When open enrollment season's in full swing, HR leaders are often stretched thin, juggling their daily tasks with additional benefits administration work. Now, brokers can help clients tackle open enrollment challenges with ADP Workforce Now .

This new ADP® portal helps brokers streamline open enrollment and benefits administration by providing quick and secure access to clients' HR, payroll and benefits information in , an integrated HCM platform for midsized employers. With their clients' permission, brokers can easily set up and deploy benefits plans, look up employees' eligibility and enrollment information, gather data to derive business insights, and run reports across different clients to study industry trends.

"Before Partner Access, we had to set up benefits plans individually for each client, creating duplicate manual work and increasing the chance of errors," said John Spooner, senior vice president of sales at Brown & Brown. "Now, with a single sign-on, we can easily pull census data, verify enrollments, manage benefit plans and run reports across multiple client accounts. It's really helped us spend less time in software and manual processes and more time on delivering the valuable human capital management expertise our clients expect from their trusted advisors."

With , brokers can help clients maximize their investment in ADP technology and improve process efficiencies so clients can shift their energy toward strategic HR and benefit initiatives. Features include:

A single point of entry for access to multiple client accounts

Cross-client reporting to more efficiently manage portfolios and spot trends

An audit trail of changes by the broker, client or other partners

Creation of a "master" benefit plan to make benefit plan set-up more repeatable

Ability to schedule invoices by benefits carriers

Expert assistance from a dedicated service team to help navigate special business needs such as carrier connections and the Affordable Care Act

"With rapidly changing compliance requirements, companies rely more than ever on their brokers to be experts on 'all things HCM,' and provide both the guidance and execution needed to meet their goals," said Tom Perrotti, president of Major Account Services at ADP. "Through Partner Access, we're helping our mutual clients better optimize their HR technology and deliver a better overall customer service experience."

To further demonstrate its commitment to the broker community, ADP recently became a member and gold partner of The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers®, a premier association for commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide.

With expansive global reach, The Council fosters industry-wide relationships around the world by engaging lawmakers, regulators and stakeholders to promote the interests of its members and the valuable role they play in the mitigation of risk for their clients.

Representing 200 of the top brokers in the industry, Council members are market leaders who annually place 85 percent of U.S. commercial property/casualty insurance premiums and administer billions of dollars in employee benefits accounts.

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce.

