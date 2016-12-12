AV1 Group, Inc. Updates Shareholders on Recent Events and its Corporate Vision for 2017

(firmenpresse) - LA JOLLA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- (OTC PINK: AVOP) AV1 Group, Inc. is pleased to bring a brief overview on this year's developments, as the Company prepares to move into 2017 with a reinvigorated drive as legislation loosens and markets continue to open creating evolving new industry demands.

As the Company continues to develop existing divisions, focus has been extended to the development of a new division created to act as a conduit between dispensaries, laboratories, and industry affiliates in anticipation of the heightened demand due to recent Section 6 Initiatives pertaining to Marijuana Regulation and Safety in California.

Pivoting to serve a horizontally expanding market, the Company has embarked on the design of an instrumental website that will be structured as a robust user friendly referral source to local and industry wide dispensaries providing valuable information such as resource locations and reviews from current users, thereby bringing transparency to the current labs and affiliates in the market.

Creating a huge sudden demand for labs territory wide, Section 6 Initiatives pertaining to Marijuana Regulation and Safety in California, state: "Except as otherwise provided by law, no marijuana or marijuana products may be sold pursuant to a license provided for under this division unless a representative sample of such marijuana or marijuana product has been tested by a certified testing service to determine: ..." followed by an exhaustive numerated list of criteria necessary for the authorized sales of any given product.

These standards create a niche that MJTestLabs.com is being designed to fill, as aspects of the growing market continue to widen. "This is an exhilarating time to be in this industry. We have completely re-evaluated the various sectors that stand to experience resulting demands, and are exceedingly optimistic about what 2017 has in store." stated Bryen Beglinger, Chief Executive Officer, AV1 Group, Inc.

"We want to thank all our loyal shareholders as we have gone through 2016, and believe that we have positioned ourselves for a very exciting upcoming year." Prior to legalization in California, it was stated that the size of the market for legal marijuana in the United States was projected to grow to $7.1 billion in 2016, according to a report by New Frontier and ArcView Market Research. That represents 26% growth over the previous year, according to research cited on website. Although AV1 Group is a holding company providing strictly ancillary online services to the various segments of the cannabis marketplace, and does not engage in the cultivation, harvesting, or distribution sect of the marijuana industry, Management believes that recent legal changes in the industry's landscape will create substantial opportunities for considerable growth.

The company continues to implement its strategic business model for the development of internal divisions and will keep shareholders updated as milestones occur.

AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group, Inc.'s comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group, Inc. explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships; preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets. For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

