Persado Closes Fourth Year of Business with Strong Momentum and Continued Growth

Leader in AI-Backed Cognitive Content Generates Over $1 Billion in Incremental Revenue for Customers

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Persado, the leading cognitive content generation platform, announced a strong close to its fourth year of business, marking numerous growth milestones that support the platform's ability to use focused AI technologies to generate "smart content" that inspires action.

Since its inception on 12/12/12, Persado customers have used the platform to generate over $1 billion in incremental revenue for their marketing campaigns. During this time, the company has worked with customers on more than 6,500 marketing campaigns, reflecting an excess of 45 million unique messages and 40 billion unique digital impressions. Persado's continued success is made possible by a combination of the world's largest database of marketing language, tagged to emotional motivators and consumer response data, and machine learning algorithms that construct the optimal message for any given scenario and audience. This in turn guarantees, 100% of the time, improved engagement rates that are dramatic and measurable.

Persado now has upwards of 100 customers representing Fortune 500 companies such as Citi, American Express, Microsoft, Verizon, Neiman Marcus, and more. The company has posted a 9,372% revenue increase through calendar year 2015. Persado employs more than 200 people across the globe, deploying cognitive content for customers in 26 countries and 23 languages to date.

"Persado's cognitive content generation approach creates a brand new category. Marketeers can now choose their words not only wisely, but with mathematical accuracy and results-driven accountability," said CEO and Co-Founder Alex Vratskides.

Earlier this year, Persado closed a led by Goldman Sachs, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, StarVest Partners, American Express Ventures, and Citi Ventures. In addition, Persado was ranked on Inc. Magazine's 35th annual Inc. 500 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and was in Fortune's top 100 list of certified .

Persado's cognitive content platform generates language that inspires action. Powered by cognitive computing technologies, the platform eliminates the random process behind traditional message creation. Persado arms organizations and individuals with "smart content" that maximizes the efficacy of communication with any audience at scale, while delivering unique insight into the specific triggers that drive action.

Using Persado, leading brands such as Citi, MetLife, Microsoft, Neiman Marcus, Staples and Verizon Wireless have realized one billion dollars in incremental revenue and an average uplift of 49.5% in conversions across marketing campaigns. Named a 2016 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data-Driven Marketing, Persado's investors include Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Ventures, StarVest Partners, American Express Ventures and Citi Ventures. Persado is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Athens, London, and Rome. For more information see .

Persado

