Snowshoeing in Morzine

There are thrills to be found on the slopes during a winter break in Morzine, but have you considered trying snow shoeing?

(firmenpresse) - Thrill-seeking is usually what motivates travellers to take their winter break in Morzine. The resort  which is only a short flight from London to Geneva, followed by an hour-long car ride through the scenic twist and turns of the Alps  is a firm favourite among skiing enthusiasts. The pretty towns and villages in the area cater to visitors all year round, offering a variety of outdoor activities. Accommodation can vary from luxury hotels to fully-equipped independent living found in any one of the many catered or self-catered chalets. Morzine also offers fun activities beyond the typical for a ski resort.



A Break from the Adrenaline



Even the most avid skier will admit that there comes a time to step away from the slopes and take a moment to recover from all the adrenaline! During that time Morzine has many, more laid back, activities to explore. A winter break in Morzine would not be complete without trying the local favourite past time: snowshoeing.

The experience involves pulling on some specially-designed snowshoes that evenly distribute your weight out over the snow  these allow you to walk freely through terrain that is difficult to traverse. Guided walks are recommended as a thorough knowledge of the land and weather conditions is needed to be safe. Each walk is categorised as easy, intermediate or challenging and their suitability for each walker is based on the amount of regular exercise that you are used to.



For an easy, leisurely walk, try the Tour de Pleney. This tour is this most popular one for beginners and offers spectacular views without a strenuous work out. There is plenty of time to chat with your fellow walkers as the tour takes approximately 3 hours.



As a brilliant date-night activity, try a night walk to one of the many excellent restaurants in the area. The expert guides will ensure that you and your guest do not get lost on your way to wining and dining, and there is even plenty of time for frolicking in the snow at the end of your evening!





For something a little more physically challenging, try the 6 hour Michaels Wild Trail tour for that true back-to-nature experience. The path leads walkers through an uninhabited part of the valley complete with the ruins of old chalets and vast stretches of untouched snowscapes. The views are spectacular as the guides traverse a path that includes peaks and valleys, quiet little hamlets and mountain restaurants.



Morzine at its Best



The best winter break in Morzine will include plenty of what you know and love, along with a sprinkling of new and unique activities. Many of the most exciting activities are still outdoor pursuits so it is important to remember to take out comprehensive travel insurance in case of accidents or problems. Insurance provides that safety net for you while you throw caution to the wind and explore the exhilarating, as well as relaxing, atmosphere in snowy Morzine.





http://insuremore.co.uk/insurance/winter-sports-travel-insurance



Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family, annual and cruise travel insurance.

