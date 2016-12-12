ACTON Announces its First Shipment of the Highly Anticipated BLINK S Electronic Skateboard

Following a successful Indiegogo campaign, the electronic transportation company sends its initial shipment of eBoards to consumers just in time for the holidays

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- , the leading designer and manufacturer of advanced, smart, light-weight, and innovative electric skateboards, electric skates and electric scooters, today announces the first shipment of its eBoard. As one of the sleekest and most portable Electric Skateboards on the market, BLINK S features a Canadian maple deck and an aircraft grade aluminum frame for a durable and stylish commute.

Originally launched via Indiegogo (campaign is ongoing until Dec 18th), ACTON has raised more than $1 million in crowdfunding for its new line of eBoards, which includes BLINK S. Weighing only ten pounds with a deck length of 27.7 inches, BLINK S is equipped with a 600W hub motor, allowing riders to cruise up to 15 miles per hour. Additional specs include powerful Lithium ion battery cells and integrated lights. The eBoard will be the first of the series to ship to consumers, BLINK QU4TRO and BLINK S2 will be available in early 2017.

"We've designed our BLINK series to provide riders with the utmost commuting capabilities and high-class features that make riding electric skateboards a fun and easy for everyone," said ACTON's Co-Founder and CTO, Peter Treadway. "We created BLINK S for the everyday commuter who needs something portable, whether you're an urban professional or college student. That's why we engineered BLINK S to be lightweight so it's easy to carry. Its electric motor and deck are also durable with the ability to withstand a variety of conditions, and the design is sleek for added style."

ACTON eBoards are perfect for any commuter that desires a cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation option without compromising on style or portability. ACTON users can connect to the ACTON app via Bluetooth to snap photos, record routes and log miles. The interactive app also includes levels and challenges for riders.

Consumers can still pre-order order BLINK S for $369, or BLINK QU4TRO for $1,120 and BLINK S2 for $579 on ACTON's

Carlye Rangeo



Uproar PR for ACTON Global

321-236-0102 x233





More information:

http://actonglobal.com/



PressRelease by

ACTON

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 512248

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ACTON

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease