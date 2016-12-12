5 Tips for Managing Diabetes

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- (Family Features) Living with diabetes is no laughing matter, but as many would say, laughter is often the best medicine.

This is certainly true for comedic actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2013. In partnership with the and through the "Laugh Out Loud" campaign, Brown offers the following tips for a healthy smile and managing diabetes with a touch of humor.

When it comes to diabetes, small lifestyle changes can make a big difference. Taking the first step toward exercising can be difficult for many, but a little bit goes a long way. Try parking further away from the door, taking the stairs instead of the elevator or taking the longer route when you walk the dog. Whatever it may be, choose an activity that you enjoy doing and keep it consistent.

You're twice as likely to develop gum disease if you have diabetes. When Brown learned that, she immediately started taking better care of her teeth. She recommends brushing morning and night with a specially formulated toothpaste like Colgate Total, which reduces 83 percent more germs that cause gingivitis, the most common form of gum disease, as compared to an ordinary non-antibacterial toothpaste.

Don't be afraid to become friends with your dentist. Brown has her dentist on speed-dial, even calling or texting him in the middle of the night sometimes. You don't have to be best friends with your dentist, but it's crucial to establish a good relationship. They're the expert who you can turn to for all your oral health care needs, and oral health care is important for those living with diabetes.

When you're living with diabetes, you need a strong support system. Be it friends, family or an online community, things are easier when you've got your tribe. A good place to get your questions answered and find people who are going through the same journey as you is .

"Every time I think about my type 2 diabetes, I say to myself 'So what? You are a strong, confident woman. Don't let your diabetes run your life,'" Brown said. Diabetes isn't a hindrance, it's just a slight hiccup in life that you learn to live with. Get your mindset right, don't let it dictate what you can or cannot do.

When Brown was a kid her mom would say, "Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying." That's sometimes what people do when they get any kind of health diagnosis. The first response is, "Oh no," and then you find a way around it.

For more information about the connection between oral health and diabetes, visit or search #OralHealthDiabetes on social media.

