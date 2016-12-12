A Festive Cocktail for Every Gathering

Try this delicious, wholesome beverage made with milk

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- (Family Features) With shorter days and colder weather comes longer nights to warm up and celebrate -- and this season is the perfect time to gather around and make memories. Whether you're getting together with family or throwing a party with friends, the festivities are sure to be merry and bright.

The warmest greetings of the season are those that bring people together. Celebrations are best with family, friends and food, and no celebration is complete without an enjoyable cocktail. Keep things simple this year with this delicious Milk Punch recipe.

A festive twist on a classic New Orleans-style cocktail, this drink is made with milk -- one of the original farm-to-table foods -- and is a perfect addition to any seasonal menu. When you use milk as the base of your cocktails, you can be sure you're serving a wholesome, quality beverage that will impress your guests so you can relax and enjoy the celebration too.

Spread cheer in every sip with this Milk Punch recipe. Garnished with nutmeg and served hot or cold, this cocktail can bring life to any gathering this season. For more seasonal inspiration and recipe ideas, visit .

Fill Boston cocktail shaker or mixing pitcher with ice. Add milk, bourbon, rum, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Stir 10 seconds, or until chilled and cocktail shaker is frosty. Strain into high-ball glass filled with ice cubes. Top with freshly grated nutmeg and serve.

Pour milk into small saucepan set over low heat. Heat gently until hot, but not boiling. Remove from heat and whisk briefly until milk is slightly frothy.

Pour bourbon, rum, maple syrup and vanilla extract into mug. Add hot milk, top with grated nutmeg and serve.

220 calories; 4 g fat; 2.5 g saturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 6 g protein; 16 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 90 mg sodium; 236 mg calcium (25% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using reduced fat milk.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

