Dryer Vent Wizard knows how to make customers smile

(firmenpresse) - FARMINGTON HILLS, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Have you ever experienced the frustration of trying to call a customer service line, only to get a recorded message that gives you a long menu of options and numbers to select?

Imagine the surprise of callers to Dryer Vent Wizard (DVW) when the phone is answered by a customer service team member who says, "How can I make you smile today?"

Dryer Vent Wizard is a fast-growing North American franchise that specializes in

dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. The company's services help ensure energy savings and prevent dryer fires, which are a leading cause of appliance fires.

"We are committed to answering each call with a smile and tone of voice that makes people feel glad they called," said Delores White, manager of the Customer Wizard Scheduling Center, the centralized call center for the company's nearly 80 franchisees.

With more than 20 years' experience in customer service, White is a strong believer in team work. "My first job was working for one of the largest international call centers in the country," said White. "I learned that it's the people who make it work so well."

According to White, each new team member in the Customer Wizard Scheduling Center goes through extensive training on the call center database system along with the different services that Dryer Vent Wizard provides. Then it's hands on, side-by-side training on the phone.

Team members are trained to serve as "virtual" assistants to franchisees. Jim Buie, a DVW franchisee for nearly 10 years, is quick to praise the team members. He provides services to North Carolina's "Triangle" which includes Raleigh, Chapel Hill and Durham.

"I don't have to hire someone to answer the phone for me," said Buie. "It's very convenient, and they allow me to do my job." He shared that he also appreciates the extra effort when a team member scheduling an appointment asks if he can squeeze in another customer on a busy day.

"The call center has made me a lot of money, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone," added Buie. "I couldn't do my job without them."

Nevada Franchisee Jeff Knudtzon, who provides services to Reno/Sparks, along with Carson City and North Lake Tahoe, likes the flexibility of the Customer Wizard system, which is continuously being refined to meet the needs of customers and franchisees.

"Because I have such a large service area, I can adjust the zip codes and locations of where my technician and I will be on certain days so team members know when and where to schedule us," said Knudtzon. "I can also add special notes for the call center about different customer jobs, and the call center can email me items that immediately show up on my calendar."

Both Buie and Knudtzon agree that the number one compliment they receive from customers is how nice the people in the scheduling center are. Knudtzon added, "Everyone has a very good attitude."

It's good news for White, who doesn't hesitate to take a call herself to keep a customer from waiting. "We're the front door to making a good impression about the services our Dryer Vent Wizard provides, and to keep people smiling."

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). DVW's nearly 80 franchisees serve more than 9,000 communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit or call 866-498-SAFE (7233) in the U.S. and 866-395-SAFE (7233) in Canada.

