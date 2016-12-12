NutraFuels (NTFU): Soaring Revenue & Narrowing Losses -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering NutraFuels Inc. (OTC PINK: NTFU), the company's recent financial performance, and the introduction of several cannabidiol (CBD) based products to its expansive line of nutraceutical products.

The global market for nutraceuticals is expected to eclipse $240 billion by 2019, according to BCC Research, driven by increasing health concerns, growing government support, aging populations, and advancing per capita incomes. Nutraceutical International Corp. and other large manufacturers, marketers, and distributors have grown tremendously, but smaller companies could provide investors with the greatest upside potential.

NutraFuels is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of liquid-based nutraceuticals delivered via oral sprays and drink shots. With a superior absorption rate compared to traditional nutraceuticals (e.g. pills), the company's seven product lines have seen tremendous sales growth over the past few quarters. The company has also begun the launch of new hemp-based cannabidiol product to participate in the booming cannabis industry.

NutraFuels sets itself apart from the competition with its innovative delivery mechanisms for nutraceutical products. With up to a 98% absorption rate, the company's oral spray products allow for optimal delivery of vitamins and nutrients into the human body. This oral delivery system has been proven to be more efficient and effective than traditional methods such as pills, powders, and other delivery mechanisms that rely on metabolism in the gut.

The company currently has three core in-house products on the market targeting sleep (Sleep Support), appetite control (Weight Loss), and hair, skin, and nail health (Spa Treatment) that are being sold on and on Amazon.com. The company's private-label partners include My Daily Choice, NutraXt, and Journey Health USA, which sell customized products through their networks to thousands of individuals worldwide.

In addition to these products, the company has developed several new oral spray products containing industrial hemp CBD-rich oils supporting pain relief, sleep, anti-stress/relaxation, energy & focus, and daily wellness. The company has also developed and is producing private-labeled hemp-based CBD products including; oral sprays, tinctures and drink shots for partner and private label customer Hempgenix, targeting the same health and wellness indications. With the rapid growth of the CBD industry, the company could see significant revenue acceleration from the distribution and sales of new products being sold to the mass markets.

NutraFuels recently announced third quarter revenue that increased 111.2% to $260,001, gross margins that increased 769% to $153,000, and a net loss that narrowed 51% to $657,000 or $0.02 per share. Management completed a series of production runs for both house and private label brands and is focused on marketing and distributing the products to customers around the world as it enters its commercialization phase.

In late-October, the company announced that it had begun production on 100,000 units for one of its private label brands, My Daily Choice, consisting of six oral spray products targeting various wellness verticals. My Daily Choice has approximately 50,000 distributors worldwide consisting of some of the most successful entrepreneurs, marketers, and consultants in the network marketing sector, making them a natural choice for distribution.

"We have made progress this quarter," said Edgar Ward, NutraFuels's CEO. "We are strategically executing our game plan, and we are seeing a positive reaction to the launch of our in house brands along with increased production demand from our private label business. As we move forward with additional new innovative formulas and products we remain focused on producing and distributing high quality daily health and wellness products to help improve the quality of life through naturally derived efficient and effective supplementation."

:

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur:

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone:

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone:

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

CFN Media



Frank Lane

2063697050

PressRelease by

CFN Media

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 14:22

Language: English

News-ID 512257

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CFN Media

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease