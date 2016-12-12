Update: Berrigan and Bateman Projects

(firmenpresse) - ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CBG)(STUT: CLL)(OTC PINK: CMAUF) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has completed drilling on both the Berrigan (Au, Ag, Zn) and Bateman (Cu) target areas. Five holes totaling 1,428 meters were drilled on the Berrigan property and two holes totaling 606 meters on the Bateman property. Mineralization was observed in all drill holes. 639 meters of core have been split and delivered for assaying. We are awaiting results which we will publish once all assays are received and compiled.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Companies expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under "disclaimer" on the Company's website.

