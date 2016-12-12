NNIT A/S: 14/2016 Changes to NNIT Executive Management

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces
that that effective immediately Mr. Jess Julin Ibsen has decided to leave his
position as Executive Vice President and Head of IT Operations at NNIT A/S.
"I am grateful to Jess Julin Ibsen for his contribution to the company over the
years," says Jesper Brandgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "However,
following an organizational decision to focus Executive Management to consist of
CEO Per Kogut and CFO Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen, Jess Julin Ibsen has decided
to leave the company."
NNIT has subsequently appointed Ricco Larsen Senior Vice President and new Head
of IT Operations. Ricco Larsen comes from a position as Corporate Vice
President, Head of Global Operations at NNIT.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be directed at:
Jesper Brandgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NNIT A/S, +45 4442 3295
About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies.
NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers,
primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to
customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of
September 30, 2016, NNIT A/S had 2,790 employees.
For more information please visit www.nnit.com.
Changes to NNIT Executive Management:
http://hugin.info/163771/R/2063711/774577.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NNIT A/S via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.nnit.com
Date: 12/12/2016 - 15:50
Language: English
News-ID 512269
Character count: 2035
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NNIT A/S
Stadt: SÃ¸borg
Number of hits: 81
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.856
|Registriert Heute:
|16
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|199
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.