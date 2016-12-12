NNIT A/S: 14/2016 Changes to NNIT Executive Management

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces

that that effective immediately Mr. Jess Julin Ibsen has decided to leave his

position as Executive Vice President and Head of IT Operations at NNIT A/S.



"I am grateful to Jess Julin Ibsen for his contribution to the company over the

years," says Jesper Brandgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "However,

following an organizational decision to focus Executive Management to consist of

CEO Per Kogut and CFO Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen, Jess Julin Ibsen has decided

to leave the company."



NNIT has subsequently appointed Ricco Larsen Senior Vice President and new Head

of IT Operations. Ricco Larsen comes from a position as Corporate Vice

President, Head of Global Operations at NNIT.







Enquiries regarding this announcement should be directed at:

Jesper Brandgaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NNIT A/S, +45 4442 3295



About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies.

NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers,

primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to

customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of

September 30, 2016, NNIT A/S had 2,790 employees.



For more information please visit www.nnit.com.











