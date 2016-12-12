PBMI Report Shows Changes in Pharmacy Benefit Design to Meet Cost Challenges

(firmenpresse) - PLANO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Although employers continue to cite managing drug cost trend as the number one goal, they are addressing this challenge head on by implementing significant changes in drug benefit design. This is just a sampling of the results from PBMI's 2016 Trends in Drug Benefit Design Report released today. The report includes responses from 337 benefit leaders representing employers with an estimated 12.3 million covered lives.

"As drug costs continue to rise, it's no surprise that this year's report shows employers maintain focusing their goals in the areas of managing specialty and overall drug benefit cost trend," says Jane Lutz, Executive Director of PBMI. "As employers look to the future, collaboration to design more effective benefit designs is critical."

The following are a few of the key findings from this year's report:

Employers are changing pharmacy benefit designs to manage cost increases

Plans with four or more tiers continue to grow -- 38% have four or more tiers, compared to only 26% in 2012

Use of pharmacy deductibles are common and growing with 38% having a pharmacy deductible, either specific to the drug benefit or combined with the medial benefit

Employers are also increasing use of incentives to encourage healthy behaviors

Rewarding members who participate in health risk assessments increased by 12%

Use of incentives to motivate behavior change rose 17%

Reducing copayments for members who participate in care management programs increased 1%

The report also identifies several opportunities

64% do not use preferred or limited retail networks

47% do not send member communications to encourage mail order or on-site pharmacy use

Only 62% of employers reporting they currently have a program in place despite epidemic rates of substance abuse

"We hope our research continues to drive meaningful conversations and brings together all stakeholders involved in benefit design creation," adds Lutz.

Comments on this PressRelease