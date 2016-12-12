Order situation requires new foundry

KS HUAYU expanding in Neckarsulm

(PresseBox) - Neckarsulm-based KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH, a joint venture between Rheinmetall Automotive and HUAYU Automotive Systems (a part of China's SAIC Group), is currently enjoying a constant growth in new business. Order influx for die castings in aluminum is such that KS HUAYU urgently needs to expand its capacities. Concurrently, this castings specialist is venturing more and more into new types of products without, however, neglecting its traditional engine block business.

Whereas at present only around twelve percent of sales is generated by components outside the power train, plans are for the proportion to triple over the next decade. Besides the original additions to the portfolio of lightweight components, such as transverse links and rear subframes, orders for other parts in aluminum, e.g. suspension-strut mounts, have also been booked.

These auto components which will continue to feature even on non-combustion engine cars, are being systematically expanded at KS HUAYU in the direction of special components for new vehicle drive systems. Examples include housings for accumulators or for drive units on electric cars. Lothar Schneider, in charge of the castings business at Rheinmetall Automotive, comments: "While expanding its business in engine block castings, KS HUAYU will also broaden its focus on products for non-I.C. engine vehicles. Given our casting expertise, we already are a sought-after partner in the production of structural components as well as the highly complex aluminum parts needed in electric vehicles."

This explains why KS HUAYU is having to expand its capacities at the Neckarsulm location with investments running well into the double-digit million euro range. This will take place shortly, starting with a further foundry and new shops for downstream work such as heat treatment, machining, straightening, and in some cases, component assembly.

Plans are to expand the production area by 5,000 square meters, including a new foundry of 3,400 square meters and the renovation and conversion of the adjacent existing buildings of the piston operations at Neckarsulm. Construction work will start as early as the beginning of 2017 and production start-up is scheduled for July 1, 2018.



Besides this construction work, KS HUAYU will be investing in several new die-casters and other equipment. The smelting capacity at this aluminum location will then rise to up to 100 t a day.





PressRelease by

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 15:59

Language: English

News-ID 512282

Character count: 2550

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Stadt: Neckarsulm





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease