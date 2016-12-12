Proove Biosciences Launches Version 2.0 of Its One-Of-A-Kind Proove Pain Perception Profile

World Leader in Precision Medicine Testing Incorporates Evidence-Based, Expert-Substantiated Clinical Phenotypes to Its Algorithm to Better Understand Patient Pain Sensitivity

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- the Healthcare Decision Company, is announcing version 2.0 of its already successful Proove currently being used by hundreds of physicians on tens of thousands of patients around the country to objectively understand a patient's pain perception and recommend appropriate treatment. Proove Pain Perception is a predictive analytics profile based on strong scientific findings published by Proove-affiliated researchers in leading peer-reviewed journals, including the journal Science, Nature, Human Molecular Genetics and Pain. A recent publication in the journal, Pain, demonstrates the involvement of these new phenotypic factors in pain perception.

"The current standard of care involves understanding pain by using a 1 to 10 scale, or science by emoji using smiley faces and frowny faces. This is insufficient and irrational for understanding our nation's largest and most expensive health condition," says Brian Meshkin, founder and CEO of Proove Biosciences. "Proove's dedication to improving outcomes for patients, doctors and insurers is only matched by its commitment to accurate research and sound methodology. Every single step of the way, Proove has diligently utilized scientific reasoning and extensive clinical study to ensure that its products and services continue to positively impact the world of healthcare -- and version 2.0 of the Proove Pain Perception Profile is no exception. With too many Americans suffering from the current irrational decision-making involved in treating chronic pain -- which ultimately costs our healthcare system more than cancer, diabetes and heart disease combined annually -- Proove stands at the vanguard of bringing genetics and phenotypic data, combined with predictive analytics and big data as solutions to an ongoing effort to understand and significantly impact this national health issue."

Designed for patients who are not able to control their pain with current treatment, the Proove Pain Perception Profile provides an objective assessment of pain sensitivity, so that a clinician and patient can better understand the central perception of a patient's pain. The results from the Proove Pain Perception Profile help clinicians interpret a patient's self-reported pain scale, guide treatment decisions, determine necessity of further diagnostic testing and provide reasonable expectations for post-surgical or post-injury recovery.

In version 2.0, the predictive analytics involved in the Proove Pain Perception Profile add a patient's perceived stress, race and sex to its already clinically-proven algorithm. In a study published in June 2016 in Pain, researchers at McGill University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that perceived stress and sex should be considered as factors interpreting pain perception based on a study involving two cohorts -- one of 2,972 patients and a second of 948 patients.

Ashley Brenton, Ph.D, Associate Director of R&D at Proove, explains, "Proove's unique technology platform allows us to analyze over 28 billion clinical outcome data points on over 100,000 patients to enhance each profile. This update to the Proove Pain Perception Profile allows us to consider more factors affecting pain sensitivity and make an accurate test that much better."

Holly Sata, MD, an anesthesiologist in Orange County, California, who has been practicing for twenty years, had this to say about Proove Pain Perception, "It's interesting to see how this profile impacts my conversations with patients. As I use the Proove Pain Perception profile as a standard of care, I now understand better how patients feel pain. Rather than relying solely on a 1 to 10 scale, I can have a deeper conversation with my patients. And they really appreciate it. I've had many patients break down in tears because they finally feel that someone understands them."

s: -- the Healthcare Decision Company -- is the commercial and educational leader in the research, investigation and development of patent-protected tests that combine genetic and clinical data into reports to help physicians to individualize -- and optimize -- medicine selection and dosing. Supported by leading medical experts and institutions across the globe, the reports facilitate objective decision-making to improve outcomes for patients, providers and insurers. Backed by science and driven by data, Proove is revolutionizing individualized medicine. With a patented bioinformatics platform that delivers therapy-defining information that allows prescribers to evaluate pain tolerance, assess patient drug metabolism, predict response and immunity to opioid and non-opioid pain medication, and identify risk for dependence and addiction, Proove provides the most technologically advanced solutions to enable accurate and evidence-based medical decision-making rather than "trial-and-error" approaches. Proove helps reduce the risk of treatment failure, decrease costs to insurers and relieve society of the emotional and financial burdens associated with addiction and other avoidable consequences. For more information, please visit or call toll free 855-PROOVE-BIO (855-776-6832).

