Ivanhoe Mines Expects to Issue Independent, Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of Initial Options for the Start-Up of Copper Mining on the Kakula and Kamoa Deposits in the D.R. Congo This Week

(firmenpresse) - KOLWEZI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Robert Friedland, Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN)(OTCQX: IVPAF), and Lars-Eric Johansson, Chief Executive Officer, announced today that the engineering team at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project expects to shortly finalize and issue the independent preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of initial options for the start-up of copper mining on the Kakula and Kamoa deposits in the Democratic Republic of Congo this week.

OreWin Pty. Ltd., Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc. and SRK Consulting Inc. are preparing the PEA.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is advancing its three principal projects in Sub-Saharan Africa: Mine development at the Platreef platinum-palladium-gold-nickel-copper discovery on the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; mine development and exploration at the Kamoa-Kakula Project on the Central African Copperbelt in the DRC; and upgrading at the historic, high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-lead-germanium mine, also on the DRC's Copperbelt. For details, visit .

Contacts:
Investors
Bill Trenaman
+1.604.331.9834

Media
North America: Bob Williamson
+1.604.512.4856

Media
South Africa: Jeremy Michaels
+27.82.939.4812



