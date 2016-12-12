SDL Recognized as a Leader by Global Analyst Firm Ovum in Web Experience Management Decision Matrix 2016-2017

(firmenpresse) - SDL Web 8 named a market leader in technology and execution categories



Wakefield, MA and Maidenhead, UK  December 12, 2016  SDL (LSE: SDL) today announced that SDL Web 8 has been recognized as a leader by global analyst firm Ovum in the 2016 Web Experience Management (WEM) Ovum Decision Matrix. The solution was selected for its excellence in helping businesses create and manage multilingual web content to deliver locally relevant experiences while maintaining global brand consistency.



The WEM Ovum Decision Matrix compares leading WEM vendors on multiple dimensions and identifies the top vendors in each. SDL stands out in the Execution category for exceptional scalability and interoperability and in the Technology category for above-average architecture and administration, core capabilities and digital asset management. In particular, SDL scores very high on core capabilities, indicating that its highly focused portfolio offers an advantage versus large, multiple product vendors. Specific strengths that contributed to SDLs leadership ranking include SDLs BluePrinting® capabilities that ensure consistent communications and its componentized content management that creates autonomous, reusable components for text, layout, video and more.



Based on our analysis, SDLs strong WEM and translation capabilities position the company to be an important part of organizations' global digital marketing strategy, said Sue Clarke, Senior Analyst, Ovum. SDLs best-of-breed approach and focus on WEM and translation solutions has paid dividends, improving their position in this years Matrix.



The WEM Ovum Decision Matrix predicts that SDL Web 8 will continue to gain market share for several reasons. The report states that the availability of a cloud option will appeal to small organizations, which do not have the budget or the resources to implement a WEM solution on-premise. Additionally, SDL has the opportunity to increase its market share from organizations that prefer a best-of-breed approach to customer engagement solutions.





We are proud to be named by Ovum as a leader in Web Experience Management, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. This recognition underscores our position as a strong partner for businesses of all sizes looking to deliver the best web experiences possible to every customer, regardless of language or location.



Click here (http://www.sdl.com/OvumWEM) to download a free copy of the WEM Ovum Decision Matrix, or click here (http://blog.sdl.com/digital-experience/sdl-recognized-as-market-leader-in-ovum-wem-decision-matrix/) to read our blog.







