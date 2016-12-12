Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC Expands Affiliate Network to St. Louis with S.J. Financial Group, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC has announced the addition of its first St. Louis affiliate, S.J. Financial Group, Inc. The firm specializes in brokerage sales and mortgage placement throughout the US. Under the direction of its President Stephen V. Jacquemin, the firm's focus includes multifamily, industrial, retail and office investment sales.

Jacquemin started S.J. Financial Group in 1990. Prior to that he was in the banking industry in the 1970s and became managing partner of a New York-based CMBS lender in the late 1990s. His brokerage experience includes closing more than $500 million in sales, representing numerous clients in retail, industrial, office and multifamily. He has also advised and consulted many 1031 exchange buyers and sellers on numerous occasions.

"Stephen has a great deal of financial experience that brings a whole new level of valued service to clients, beyond brokerage services. We look forward to working with him as part of the affiliate program and will gain from his broad background," said Rich Enderlin, COO, Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC.

Jacquemin received his CCIM designation in 2001, and SIOR designation in 2007. He has served on his local CCIM board since 2006, serving as well as CCIM Chapter President in 2012 and earning CCIM Member of the Year in 2013. He is now the Regional Vice President for the CCIM Institute.

"Sperry is a strong supporter of CCIM and SIOR which further adds to my interest in joining as an affiliate and gaining from the tools and relationships that will benefit my firm's further growth," said Jacquemin.

: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC will offer the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine with 13 offices located throughout the Western United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit .

