BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Sub-Advisor Change to BMO Private U.S. Special Equity Portfolio

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. ("BPIC"), the investment management arm of BMO Private Banking and the manager of BMO Private U.S. Special Equity Portfolio (the "Portfolio"), today announced a change to the sub-advisor for the Portfolio.

Effective on or about January 16, 2017, BMO Asset Management Corp. will no longer act as sub-advisor for the Portfolio and will be replaced by William Blair Investment Management, LLC.

There will be no changes to the Portfolio's fundamental investment objective, investment restrictions or principal risks as a result of this sub-advisor change.

About BMO Private Banking

Backed by the stability and resources of BMO Financial Group, professionals at BMO Private Banking are responsible for the successful management of wealth by providing expert advice and highly personalized services -- all in a coordinated approach. Banking services are provided by Bank of Montreal. Investment management services are provided by BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. Estate, Trust, Planning and Custodial Services are offered through BMO Trust Company.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Mark Beazley, Toronto

(416) 867-3996





Valerie Doucet, Montreal

(514) 877-8224





More information:

http://www.bmo.com



