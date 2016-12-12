Zetta Reports on Six of 2016's Top Data Outages and their Consequences

Twitter, Delta Airlines, and Southwest Airlines among the Companies to Experience Some of the Largest Outages this Year

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- , a leading provider of high-performance , today released a downtime roundup, "6 Data Outages and Lessons Learned From 2016." The top outage overview outlines significant data downtime events and the impact they have had on the businesses that incurred them, including how they affected revenues, customers and brand reputation.

"Our recent revealed that power outages are the number one cause of IT downtime, followed closely by hardware errors," said Mike Grossman, CEO, Zetta. "These top 2016 data outages underscore that even large public companies, with significant teams and IT resources, can be hit with power outages and suffer real financial consequences. These experiences highlight the value of protecting business data with a comprehensive and reliable strategy that's both tested and proven."

The top six major downtime events include:

1.. A severe data outage in January impacted hundreds of millions of users from accessing the social networking service for several hours. As a result, the stock price dropped seven percent the day of the outage and still haven't fully recovered.

2.. In June, AWS experienced significant outages that brought down a number of major websites affecting customers who were unable to complete financial transactions at stores. Customers were left stranded, unable to process their payments or withdraw money from ATMs.

3.. In July, the telecom company experienced a networking outage that affected more than 950,000 small business customers. At one point, customer complaints in Denver were up to 300 an hour.

4.. Also in July, Southwest Airlines experienced a four-day-long outage which delayed over 2,000 flights and cost the company between $54 million and $82 million in lost revenue.

5. . In August, a three-day outage blocked customers from getting boarding passes or checking into flights. This outage eventually led to 2,300 flight cancellations and $150 million in pre-tax income loss.

6.e. A power outage in late August brought down SSP Worldwide's data center for 10 days. The outage barred insurance brokers from pricing new business and prevented the company from making required notifications to customers whose insurance policies were running out, risking critical liability issues.

Review the complete downtime roundup, "6 Data Outages and Lessons Learned From 2016," . It also offers best practices for avoiding data vulnerabilities through proactive data protection and disaster recovery planning.

Zetta is an award-winning provider of high-performance and that are a worry-free choice for businesses and managed service providers. The Company's direct-to-cloud approach provides businesses a fast and reliable way to protect, access and quickly recover their business-critical data and systems -- both physical and virtual -- without the need for costly extra hardware.

