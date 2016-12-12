Workerbot4 TM wins innovation award!

pi4_robotics GmbH has been awarded the Berlin Brandenburg Innovation Award for its forward-looking technological progress in robotics

(PresseBox) - Since market introduction last summer, the Workerbot4 ? has ended the year by continuing on its successful path. yolandi.workerbot is the name of the lady robot who has represented since then the new generation of robots from pi4_robotics GmbH in public and that is becoming more widely known and increasingly popular.She presented recently for example the week-long ?Future of Work? program broadcast by the ARD German TV station and spoke on the Friday evening that week a thank-you speech at Berlin Free University for receipt of the Berlin Brandenburg Innovation Award:

?Although the jury consists of humans, it decided to give an award to a robot, a logical and correct decision, thank you very much?.

120 companies have applied for the much sought-after award this year, with only five of them awarded, including the fourth generation of robots from pi4_robotics GmbH. Being 1.75 meters (5 ft 9 in.) tall and weighing 120 kilograms (265 lbs), the single-arm service and industry robots have been designed to be very human-like and can be used as concierges, guards, in secretarial offices and in catering. Aside from being highly flexible, the robots can be taught in less than one hour. A new level of security can be enabled at large events by means of the new robot technology. The Workerbot4 ? is then equipped for this task with a face recognition camera, which immediately sends the data to a control center. Geiger counter and explosives sensor equipment can also be equally well provided.

Workerbot can be used flexibly in temporary employment

The robot's ability to be used in temporary employment is a convincing and very contemporary concept that has already found resonance in both industry and service facilities. Matthias Krinke, Founder and Managing Director of pi4_robotics GmbH, set up the Robozän? GmbH staff employment and temporary employment agency company one year ago. Owners of robots make them available to other companies and receive an invoice for the monthly pay involved at the usual German legal minimum pay rate of 8.50 Euro per hour. Robozän sends owners a final statement for tax declaration purposes for use of the movable asset. ?With this new concept to flexibilize the world of work, we make a significant contribution towards securing Europe as a production location and address increasing individualization of both products and the numbers produced?, explains robot pioneer Krinke.



Workerbot as a financial investment

Those who purchase a robot and want to have it employed through Robozän? GmbH, have good prospects of a high return. The Workerbot costs around 100,000 Euro in the online shop and the company guarantees a 1% return on it. ?But this rapidly climb up into the double-digit area, if the system works in three-shift operation?, Krinke states. It should be reckoned with a working life of around five years for the robot when it works with a high level of utilization. Purchase of an industrial robot therefore offers an advanced and secure alternative compared with high risk capital investments.

Robozän? GmbH

is the worldwide first personal job placement and temporary employment agency company for human-like (humanoid) robots. The company provides temporary and permanent work for humanoid robots at industrial customers. Owners of robots can make robots available to the job placement agency and receive ?wages? paid for them by customers ? after deduction of placement and administration fees.The headquarters is located in Berlin. As holder of a university degree in engineering, Matthias Krinke founded Robozän GmbH

in November 2015. The staff of Robozän consists of 0% employees (except for the Managing Partner) and 100% robots.



pi4_robotics GmbH is a leading producer of image processing systems, test machinery and robots, with headquarters in Berlin. pi4 system solutions are presently used above all in the photovoltaic, automotive, plastics, glass, medical and pharmaceutical industries, as well as in the ceramics area. pi4 is the technology leader in photovoltaics with quality testing systems based on electroluminescence technology. pi4_robotics GmbH has also become known in public through the workerbot, first introduced in 2010. The workerbot is the worldwide first humanoid factory worker in use and is offered in the pi4 Webshop, shop.pi4.de. As a holder of an engineering degree, Matthias Krinke founded the company pi4_robotics GmbH in 1994. Both headquarters and production are located in Berlin. pi4_robotics GmbH is the only producer of robots in Germany that is 100% Germanowned Germanowned. The company presently employs around 50 employees. The company has been represented since 2003 by a worldwide network of sales and service partners.





