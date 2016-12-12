Cohesity Hires Rawlinson Rivera as Global Field Chief Technology Officer

Former VMware Executive and Data Center Thought Leader Brings Deep Industry Expertise to Pioneer of Hyperconverged Secondary Storage

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Cohesity, , today announced that Rawlinson Rivera has joined the company as global field chief technology officer (CTO). Rivera will join Cohesity's product team to provide both technical content and awareness for Cohesity's vision of the intelligent, always-on, scale-out data center. He will work closely with the company's worldwide customer-facing teams and customer base to share this vision and direction.

.(at)Cohesity hires former (at)VMware executive and storage thought leader (at)PunchingClouds as global field CTO

"As we continue to scale our technology offerings to a broader customer base, Rawlinson brings a unique blend of data center expertise, stellar customer advocacy track record and a enthusiastic voice to Cohesity," said Cohesity CEO and Founder Mohit Aron. "Rawlinson's proven experience in merging customer needs and product vision will help us to further accelerate and improve the way our products serve our rapidly growing customer base."

Rivera joins Cohesity after nearly ten years in professional services, technical engineering and R&D roles at VMware. He most recently served as principal architect in the Office of the CTO in the storage and availability business unit. In this role, Rivera focused on defining and communicating VMware's vision and strategy and advised the company on its product portfolio and roadmap, with special focus on the Virtual SAN and vSphere® product lines. During Rivera's tenure, he successfully filed for four patents at VMware, working closely with the company's storage engineering team. Rivera also authors the popular networking, virtualization and storage blog .

"Cohesity created a pioneering vision for the future of secondary storage with an intelligent and elastic hyperconverged platform," said Rivera. "I've long admired this strategy and vision from the outside and I'm looking forward to working closely with the leadership and product teams and especially our customers to extend the Cohesity vision for companies around the globe."

Cohesity delivers the industry's first hyperconverged secondary storage system for consolidating backup, test/dev, file services and analytic datasets onto an infinitely scalable, intelligent data platform. With Cohesity, IT organizations achieve far greater operational efficiency and agility in managing their data assets on-premises and in the cloud. Cohesity counts Credit Acceptance, Cvent, GS1 and Tribune Media among its growing base of enterprise customers. For more information, visit .

