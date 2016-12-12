Interstate Restoration Acquires RESTORx of Texas

Deal Will Improve Disaster Recovery Efforts for State Businesses

(firmenpresse) - FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- , a full-service emergency restoration and reconstruction firm helping businesses recover after a disaster, today announced it has acquired RESTORx of Texas. is a highly regarded emergency restoration service company based in Dallas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition will allow us to provide a faster, more efficient response to businesses impacted by events in Texas," said Interstate CEO Stacy Mazur. "When we make these kinds of investments in top-quality companies like our own, we continue to solidify our position as the gold standard in the disaster restoration and recovery industry."

Plans call for all current RESTORx employees to remain in Dallas and join the Ft. Worth-based Interstate team.

Texas has been battered by flooding in recent months, with the federal government making disaster declarations after heavy rains in March, April and June of this year. The state has received over the past two years due to severe storms and flooding that have affected more than half the state's 254 counties.

Extreme weather events continue to wreak ever-increasing financial havoc, making more important than ever for businesses. Mazur noted that this acquisition of a seasoned company capable of handling both restoration and reconstruction services adds to Interstate's ability to respond to major destructive events. The combination of the companies' resources will provide customers with the most-effective relief from disasters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across Texas.

"RESTORx has always endeavored to provide the best customer service in the restoration industry," said Harley Jeanise, President of RESTORx. "Interstate shares our passion for supporting our community and helping to reassemble peoples' lives after a disaster. Interstate's financial strength ensures that businesses and the people of Texas will continue to receive outstanding service when they need help with recovery and restoration."

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration LLC is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property nationwide. Ft. Worth-based Interstate helps businesses recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters. This means companies and people can focus on the important stuff -- like getting back to business and back to life.

Founded in 1982, RESTORx is one of the top companies in repairing flood and fire damage in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The company, which operates only in Texas, has received several awards and certifications for its involvement in industry-related civic events, including the prestigious "Friend of IREM" award as well as several Best in Show awards from the Dallas BOMA Organization. Whether it's giving back to the community it serves or growing its accreditation in enterprise, RESTORx always strives for excellence and offers first-class customer service.





