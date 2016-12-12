drchrono advances mobile EHR platform with patient self check-in functionality and shareable patient education on iPad

drchrono is now the first mobile and cloud-based ambulatory EHR and RCM company to be an Apple mobility partner

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Inc., the industry leading Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, medical billing and healthcare API platform that focuses on iPad, iPhone and web, today announced its new Kiosk that equips provider offices for patient self check-in and new Patient Education functionality on iPad enabling providers to share their materials with patients.

drchrono has had mobility in its core technology from the beginning, being the first EHR company to build its platform on iOS and launched the first EHR app on the iPad the day that iPad was released. Since then, the company expanded its product offering to iPhone and Apple Watch. drchrono, the only company with a fully functional EHR platform on iPhone, which maximizes mobile capabilities of medical practices, is now an Apple mobility partner and continues to transform how physicians provide health care through their iOS app. With drchrono, medical doctors can now provide healthcare on demand by the patient's side as long as they have an iOS device with an internet connection. They can even electronically order labs or imaging and receive the results and prescribe controlled substances for their patients anytime, anywhere on their mobile devices.

As part of its commitment to leading mobile healthcare, drchrono just released Kiosk, which allows patients to self check-in on iPad for an appointment reducing waiting times and improving the patient experience. With Kiosk, provider offices can equip their front office with an iPad stand that patients can use to check in, verify insurance information, and sign any necessary consent forms without needing a staff member to manage that process.

drchrono's new Patient Education feature also offers providers an easy way to upload and share patient education materials on any iOS device or the web anytime. This is particularly convenient and provides critical time-savings for healthcare providers who are frequently on the move or on patient sites to share these kinds of materials on mobile devices.

Although drchrono EHR is versatile and can be customized for any given medical specialty and practice size, the urgent care and on-demand healthcare markets are taking notice and have been elevating their patient care through the efficiencies driven by drchrono mobile EHR and practice management solutions.

"With drchrono EHR, our providers can take care of their patients in the home environment with full access to their charts and ability to order lab or imaging tests directly from an iPad without being tied to an office location," says Renee Dua, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Heal. "drchrono's custom forms and dynamic text expanding shortcuts also allow our providers to document in patient's' charts in seconds which saves a tremendous amount of time spent on paperwork. Now with the new Patient Education feature, our providers can share patient education materials on the go."

"Our fully integrated mobile EHR solution is transforming how providers are caring for their patients while saving time spent on administrative work," says Michael Nusimow, CEO and co-founder of drchrono. "With a fully functional EHR on iPhone and iPad, we are taking a big step towards where the healthcare industry is heading, which is patient-driven care. From the moment a doctor wakes up, seeing patients at the office, doing house calls, or at night after driving home, he will have access to his patients' data and ability to provide care at a moment's notice. We are pushing the boundaries and enabling physicians from around the world to provide the best care to their patients with the most updated information while optimizing practice efficiency."

drchrono is also proud to be a new Apple mobility partner. As a mobility partner, drchrono will be able to broaden healthcare industry adoption of medical records through its native iOS app and transform how physicians provide health care. The drchrono app has been optimized for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch and supports the latest features of iOS and watchOS.

"Apple is working with its mobility partners, a group of app developers and solution providers that are building business solutions exclusively for iOS, to change the way businesses work," adds Daniel Kivatinos COO and cofounder. "We are excited to be a part of this initiative and are confident this relationship will help us accelerate the adoption of our fully integrated mobile EHR solution on iPhone and iPad that improves patient care while maximizing productivity and revenue collection for healthcare providers."

drchrono creates the best electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the platform was built for the iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and web. Some features of drchrono include medical speech-to-text, real-time patient eligibility checks, EPCS, medical billing and patient credit card processing. The platform includes apps and a medical API, which practices can leverage. drchrono is ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America. Silicon Valley Business Journal designated drchrono as one of the fastest growing private companies and the platform was voted the #1 mobile EHR 4 years in a row by Black Book Rankings. For more information about drchrono, visit





