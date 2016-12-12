Aylen Cancellation of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Aylen Capital Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: AYL) announced today that it has cancelled an aggregate of 1,185,663 unexercised stock options held by three directors of the Company. The options were cancelled at the request of the holders and entitled the holders to purchase an aggregate of 1,185,663 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 under the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Aylen Capital Inc.

Aylen Capital Inc. carries on a web-based survey and data collection business based in Markham, Ontario under the name Grapevine Solutions ("Grapevine"). In addition it has a venture investment in a private company and a portfolio of marketable securities.

Contacts:

Aylen Capital Inc.

John Pennal

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 956-4926





More information:

http://www.aylencapital.com



Aylen Capital Inc.

