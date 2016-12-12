The Becker Milk Company Limited: Six Month Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX: BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the six months ended October 31, 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the six months ended October 31, 2016 decreased $117,409 compared with the previous year to $1,604,572, as a result of decreased revenue and increased property operating costs.

Components of the $147,752 decrease in net income for the six months ended October 31, 2016 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2015 are:

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the six months ended October 31, 2016 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $650,221 ($0.36 per share) compared to $787,581 ($0.44 per share) in 2015.

STRATEGIC REVIEW

As reported in a press release dated August 6, 2013 the Company retained PricewaterhouseCoopers Real Estate Inc. to explore the possible sale of the Company. This process has not reached any conclusion and is ongoing. The Company previously announced that PWC had completed the initial steps in the sale process and that the Company was engaged in advanced discussions with a single potential acquirer. Although those discussions were terminated in fiscal 2016, the Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate and as required.

As at October 31, 2016 total legal and engineering costs of $825,815 had been incurred in connection with the potential sale of the Company.

The Company's interim financial statements for the six months ended October 31, 2016, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at .

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

Contacts:



G.W.J. Pottow

President

416-698-2591

PressRelease by

The Becker Milk Company Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 512309

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Becker Milk Company Limited

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease