Extraordinary impairment of goodwill of Bank am Bellevue

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Bellevue Group AG /

Extraordinary impairment of goodwill of Bank am Bellevue

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Extraordinary impairment of CHF 10 mn on goodwill and write-down of CHF 0.2

mn on intangible assets of Bank am Bellevue

* Bellevue Asset Management's business development remains solid

* Net profit of CHF 6.5 mn at end of November (before extraordinary impairment

and write-down), operating profit of CHF 11.6 mn





In light of continued decline of business volumes and reduced profitability of

brokerage and corporate finance business at Bank am Bellevue, the Board of

Directors and the management have reassessed future earnings. As a result, the

remaining positions of "goodwill" and "other intangible assets" of Bank am

Bellevue with a total value of CHF 10.2 mn will be fully written down as of

today.



The performance of Bellevue Asset Management continues to be solid, with net new

money of CHF 2.8 bn as of November (as of 30 June 2016: CHF 2.6 bn). Assets

under management increased to CHF 7.8 bn as of November.



Bellevue Group reports the following results as of November 2016 (before

extraordinary value adjustments and amortization):

* Net profit of CHF 6.5 mn (as of 30 June 2016: profit of CHF 2.8 mn),

operating profit of CHF 11.6 mn (as of 30 June 2016: profit of CHF 6.8 mn

* Bank am Bellevue with operating loss of CHF 3.8 mn (as of 30 June 2016: loss

of CHF 1.1 mn)

* Bellevue Asset Management with operating profit of CHF 18.5 mn (as of 30

June 2016: profit of CHF 9.5 mn)





Bellevue Group's Annual Report will be published on 28 February 2017.







Contact:



Media / Investor Relations: Daniel Koller, CFO





Telephone +41 44 267 67 00, Fax +41 44 267 67 01, ir(at)bellevue.ch









Press Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/137269/R/2064134/774622.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Bellevue Group AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bellevue.ch



PressRelease by

Bellevue Group AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 17:40

Language: English

News-ID 512313

Character count: 2631

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bellevue Group AG

Stadt: KÃ¼snacht/ZÃ¼rich





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease