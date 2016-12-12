RoodMicrotec Gains EUR 5 Million in New Contracts

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Zwolle - December 12(th) 2016
RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, has
secured two significant new contracts which are expected to increase its forward
order book by at least EUR 5.0 million spread over the next 10 years. The
company expects to book EUR 4.5 million in orders with an industrial and
automotive client, and is to be allocated EUR 850,000 of EU and German public
funds for a joint technology project, out to 2019.
The new supply chain management (SCM) contract signed by RoodMicrotec with a
German automotive and industrial client will start in early 2017 with an initial
order of EUR 100,000, due to be completed by the end of the year. Subsequent
orders are expected to generate at least EUR 4.4 million in additional revenue
over 10-years.
Reinhard Pusch, RoodMicrotec COO, said: "Because the application we are
developing for this German SCM order will also be utilised with other systems
and designs, we expect it to result in organic growth in the company's
turnover."
RoodMicrotec has also been allocated EUR 850,000 in public funding over the next
three years, approved by the ECSEL Joint Undertaking, a public/private
partnership for the development of the European electronic components and
systems industry. The organisation has granted a total of EUR 7.2 million in EU
funding for the EuroPAT-MASIP project, for which RoodMicrotec is one of the 27
submitting partners. The proposed project was deemed to make a significant
contribution to European competitiveness and job creation in the electronics
industry.
Bert De Colvenaer, Executive Director at the ECSEL JU, said: "These projects
represent the very top of industrial and academic excellence in Europe in our
field. We're convinced that this decision is another milestone for Europe in
achieving our shared goals in the electronic components and systems sector."
The funded project involves the development of ASICs (Application Specific
Integrated Circuits) for a MEMS gyroscope, for an image sensor, and for a Radio
Frequency (RF) ASIC. Through its participation in the project, RoodMicrotec will
be able to refine its existing expertise in all three areas.
Reinhard Pusch, RoodMicrotec COO concluded: "Both these projects will enable
RoodMicrotec to take the development of its ASIC supply chain management
expertise to a new level. The public recognition that the company has a valuable
contribution to make to the growth and competitiveness of the European
electronics industry as a whole, is also a strong endorsement of the quality of
the services we offer to the market."
ENDS
About ECSEL JU:
ECSEL JU (Electronic Components and Systems European Leadership Joint
Undertaking) is a partnership between the private and the public sectors for
electronic components and systems.
Electronic components and systems (ECS) are a pervasive Key Enabling Technology,
impacting all industrial branches and almost all aspects of life. A smartphone,
a smart card, a smart energy grid, a smart city, even smart governance;
everything "smart" is based on integrating semiconductor chips running embedded
software. They provide the fabric on which the internet runs; they give life to
portable phones and tablets; they drive driverless cars and trains, fly
airliners, drones and satellites. In modern times, no national economy can win
in the global competition without mastering this technology, with unparalleled
systemic and strategic impact.
About EuroPAT-MASIP:
EuroPAT-MASIP (European Packaging Assembly and Test pilot for Manufacturing of
Advanced System in Package) is a project submitted to ECSEL JU for European
Funding. Partners of the submitted project are:
3DiS Technologies, Advanced Vacuum Distribution Europe AB, Afore Oy, AMIC
Angewandte Micro Messtechnik GmbH, Berliner Nanotest und Design GmbH, BESI
Austria GmbH, BESI Netherlands BV, Commissariat al Enegie Atomique et aux
Energies Alternatives, Connaught Electronics Limited, ELMOS Semiconductor AG, EV
Group E. Thallner GmbH, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten
Forschung e.V., INNOSENT GmbH, KETEK, micro analog systems Oy, MURATA
Electronics Oy, Nanium S.A., Nokian Tyres plc., NXP Semiconductors France SAS,
PAC TECH Packaging Technologies GmbH, Packaging SIP, RoodMicrotec GmbH, Semilab
Felvezeto Fizikal Laboratorium Reszvenytarsasag, SENCIO BV, Silicon Radar GmbH,
Spinverse Innovation Management Oy, Teknologian tutkimuskeskus VTT Oy, TexEDA
Design GmbH
About RoodMicrotec
With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service
provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless
Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its
powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.
Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high
reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and
electronics sectors.
Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the
stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive
industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and
qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.
Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total
manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis,
qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including
device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training
and quality & reliability consulting.
RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United
Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).
For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com
Further information
Martin Sallenhag CEO; Reinhard Pusch COO; Vic Tee chairman of the Supervisory
Board;
Arvid Ladega CFO.
Telephone: +31 38 4215216
Postal address:
RoodMicrotec N.V., PO Box 1042, 8001 BA Zwolle
Email: investor-relations(at)roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com
This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of
conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.
