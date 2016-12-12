RoodMicrotec Gains EUR 5 Million in New Contracts

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Zwolle - December 12(th) 2016



RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, has

secured two significant new contracts which are expected to increase its forward

order book by at least EUR 5.0 million spread over the next 10 years. The

company expects to book EUR 4.5 million in orders with an industrial and

automotive client, and is to be allocated EUR 850,000 of EU and German public

funds for a joint technology project, out to 2019.



The new supply chain management (SCM) contract signed by RoodMicrotec with a

German automotive and industrial client will start in early 2017 with an initial

order of EUR 100,000, due to be completed by the end of the year. Subsequent

orders are expected to generate at least EUR 4.4 million in additional revenue

over 10-years.



Reinhard Pusch, RoodMicrotec COO, said: "Because the application we are

developing for this German SCM order will also be utilised with other systems

and designs, we expect it to result in organic growth in the company's

turnover."



RoodMicrotec has also been allocated EUR 850,000 in public funding over the next

three years, approved by the ECSEL Joint Undertaking, a public/private

partnership for the development of the European electronic components and

systems industry. The organisation has granted a total of EUR 7.2 million in EU

funding for the EuroPAT-MASIP project, for which RoodMicrotec is one of the 27

submitting partners. The proposed project was deemed to make a significant

contribution to European competitiveness and job creation in the electronics

industry.



Bert De Colvenaer, Executive Director at the ECSEL JU, said: "These projects

represent the very top of industrial and academic excellence in Europe in our

field. We're convinced that this decision is another milestone for Europe in

achieving our shared goals in the electronic components and systems sector."





The funded project involves the development of ASICs (Application Specific

Integrated Circuits) for a MEMS gyroscope, for an image sensor, and for a Radio

Frequency (RF) ASIC. Through its participation in the project, RoodMicrotec will

be able to refine its existing expertise in all three areas.







Reinhard Pusch, RoodMicrotec COO concluded: "Both these projects will enable

RoodMicrotec to take the development of its ASIC supply chain management

expertise to a new level. The public recognition that the company has a valuable

contribution to make to the growth and competitiveness of the European

electronics industry as a whole, is also a strong endorsement of the quality of

the services we offer to the market."



ENDS







About ECSEL JU:

ECSEL JU (Electronic Components and Systems European Leadership Joint

Undertaking) is a partnership between the private and the public sectors for

electronic components and systems.



Electronic components and systems (ECS) are a pervasive Key Enabling Technology,

impacting all industrial branches and almost all aspects of life. A smartphone,

a smart card, a smart energy grid, a smart city, even smart governance;

everything "smart" is based on integrating semiconductor chips running embedded

software. They provide the fabric on which the internet runs; they give life to

portable phones and tablets; they drive driverless cars and trains, fly

airliners, drones and satellites. In modern times, no national economy can win

in the global competition without mastering this technology, with unparalleled

systemic and strategic impact.







About EuroPAT-MASIP:

EuroPAT-MASIP (European Packaging Assembly and Test pilot for Manufacturing of

Advanced System in Package) is a project submitted to ECSEL JU for European

Funding. Partners of the submitted project are:



3DiS Technologies, Advanced Vacuum Distribution Europe AB, Afore Oy, AMIC

Angewandte Micro Messtechnik GmbH, Berliner Nanotest und Design GmbH, BESI

Austria GmbH, BESI Netherlands BV, Commissariat al Enegie Atomique et aux

Energies Alternatives, Connaught Electronics Limited, ELMOS Semiconductor AG, EV

Group E. Thallner GmbH, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft zur Förderung der angewandten

Forschung e.V., INNOSENT GmbH, KETEK, micro analog systems Oy, MURATA

Electronics Oy, Nanium S.A., Nokian Tyres plc., NXP Semiconductors France SAS,

PAC TECH Packaging Technologies GmbH, Packaging SIP, RoodMicrotec GmbH, Semilab

Felvezeto Fizikal Laboratorium Reszvenytarsasag, SENCIO BV, Silicon Radar GmbH,

Spinverse Innovation Management Oy, Teknologian tutkimuskeskus VTT Oy, TexEDA

Design GmbH







About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service

provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless

Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its

powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high

reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and

electronics sectors.



Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the

stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive

industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and

qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.



Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total

manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis,

qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including

device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training

and quality & reliability consulting.



RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United

Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).



For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com







Further information

Martin Sallenhag CEO; Reinhard Pusch COO; Vic Tee chairman of the Supervisory

Board;

Arvid Ladega CFO.



Telephone: +31 38 4215216

Postal address:

RoodMicrotec N.V., PO Box 1042, 8001 BA Zwolle



Email: investor-relations(at)roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com















This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of

conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.



RoodMicrotec gains new Contracts:

http://hugin.info/130789/R/2064159/774632.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: RoodMicrotec N.V. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.roodmicrotec.com/



PressRelease by

RoodMicrotec N.V.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 18:46

Language: English

News-ID 512315

Character count: 7543

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RoodMicrotec N.V.

Stadt: Zwolle





Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease