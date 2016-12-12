Regarding compliance cases handled by Telenor Group ASA and its subsidiaries

(FORNEBU, 12 December 2016) During the past days, media has approached Telenor

ASA with questions regarding cases uncovered by Group Internal Audit, currently

being handled internally or under investigation by local government. In this

release, Telenor ASA accounts for these cases. Two of the three cases were

commented on by Telenor in April, this year.



dtac in Thailand



dtac and Telenor announced in April, 2016, that dtac through its internal audit

function had discovered deviations linked to site lease agreements in Thailand.

dtac therefore hired PWC to conduct an external review. Their investigations

showed that some local partners were unable to provide sufficient documentation

of ownership of the land where the base stations are located. The rental

agreements were according to common industrial practice in Thailand, but was not

in line with Telenor's internal guidelines. dtac has therefore changed its

rental agreement routines and initiated a process to ensure that ownership is

clearly documented in all rental agreements. This work will be concluded in

2017.



Reporting of suspicions of financial crimes



Telenor Group Internal Audit has uncovered matters related to suspicions of

financial crimes and reported them to the local police in one of our markets.

Due to the investigation, Telenor has been asked by local authorities not to

comment any further on the case at this point.



Grameenphone in Bangladesh



Telenor Group Internal Audit in May 2016, uncovered that 11 of 250 sponsorship

agreements broke with the company's internal guidelines. Breaches of our

internal guidelines are unacceptable, and corrective and preventive measures

have therefore been initiated.



The first time Telenor Group Internal Audit uncovered unacceptable sponsorships

in Grameenphone, was in 2013. The most serious breach was the sponsorship of a



sports tournament, related to the Bangladeshi military. The case was reported to

Sigve Brekke, who at that time was head of Asia and Chair of the Grameenphone

Board of Directors. The company initiated several measures, including a review

of the sponsorship guidelines and the establishment of a sponsorship committee

to approve all sponsorships.



In 2016, Telenor Group Internal Audit conducted a compliance review of the new

guidelines and uncovered a new set of unacceptable sponsorships. The agreements

included sponsorships of sports tournaments, the security police's jubilee

celebrations, the refurbishment of their canteen as well as financial support to

a phone book publication for the police.



As soon as the audit was completed in June, the findings were reported to

Telenor CEO, Sigve Brekke, and to the Chair of the Board, Gunn Wærsted. All

agreements in breach of the sponsorship policy have been terminated. External

legal advisors have completed two independent legal reviews of case. No payment

to individuals have been detected. Telenor still acknowledges that this case

could have been followed-up closer after 2013. At the same time, it is positive

to see that our internal control mechanisms work, ensuring that such matters are

uncovered and handled.



Telenor is currently further strengthening our routines for allocating

sponsorships. The Board of Directors in Telenor ASA has previously processed and

considered Sigve Brekke's involvement in the case and regards it as concluded

with regards to Brekke's handling.



See separate report for further details about Grameenphone case on

www.telenor.com



Contacts:



Glenn Mandelid (Head of Media Relations): +47 926 61 300



Atle Lessum (VP Group Communications): +47 415 05 645









