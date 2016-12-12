Active Biotech's rights issue completed

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO

THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN

WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



Following the end of the subscription period, the results of Active Biotech's

rights issue show that 6,643,426 shares, corresponding to approximately 96

percent of the shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights. The

remaining 272,596 shares have been subscribed for by the guarantor MGA Holding

AB. Through the rights issue, Active Biotech receives proceeds amounting to

approximately SEK 55 million, before issue expenses.



As a result of the rights issue Active Biotech's share capital increases by

approximately SEK 26,068,856.73 to approximately SEK 364,964,039.37 and the

total number of shares and votes increases by 6,916,022 to 96,824,320.



Trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or

about 27 December 2016.



For further information, please contact:

Tomas Leanderson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 95

E-mail: tomas.leanderson(at)activebiotech.com



Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

E-mail: hans.kolam(at)activebiotech.com



Active Biotech AB

P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00



Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company

with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an

orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is

in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple

sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of

primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,

commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod och SILC



projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.



This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.31

a.m. CET on 12 December 2016.









Important information

This press release is not an offer to subscribe for shares in Active Biotech and

investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities, except on the

basis of information provided in the prospectus.



This press release may not be made public, released or distributed, directly or

indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada or in any

other jurisdiction in which the distribution of this press release would be

unlawful. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell new

shares, interim shares ("BTA") or subscription rights to any person in any

jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such offer to such person or where

such action would require additional prospectuses, registration or other

measures other than those pursuant to Swedish law. The prospectus, application

form and other documents associated with the rights issue may not be distributed

in or to any country where such distribution or the rights issue would require

such measures set forth in the preceding sentence or be in violation of the

regulations of such country.



The new shares and subscription rights have not been recommended or approved by

any United States federal or state securities commission or regulatory

authority. No new shares, BTA, subscription rights or other securities issued by

Active Biotech have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of

1933, as amended, or under the securities legislation in any state of the United

States, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent

registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There is

no intention to register any portion of the rights issue in the United States or

to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.



The Company has not authorized any offer of the securities referred to herein to

the public in any country in the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than

Sweden. In other member states in the EEA, the securities may only be offered to

(a) any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Directive

2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"); or (b) any person falling within

Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.



In the United Kingdom, this communication is only being distributed to, and is

only directed at "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the

Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) who are (i) investment professionals

falling within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons

falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,

unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order (all such persons together

being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment

or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to,

and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a

relevant person should not take any action on the basis of this communication

and should not act or rely on it or any of its contents.



This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Active

Biotech's current view on future events and financial and operational

development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may",

"plan", "estimate" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions

of future development or trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-

looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and

uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking

statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome

could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information,

opinions and forward-looking statements included in this press release speak

only as of its date and are subject to change without notice.







Active Biotech?s rights issue completed:

http://hugin.info/1002/R/2064076/774589.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Active Biotech via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.activebiotech.com/



PressRelease by

Active Biotech

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 17:31

Language: English

News-ID 512318

Character count: 7546

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Active Biotech

Stadt: LUND





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease