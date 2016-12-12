Active Biotech?s rights issue completed:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO
THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR CANADA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN
WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Following the end of the subscription period, the results of Active Biotech's
rights issue show that 6,643,426 shares, corresponding to approximately 96
percent of the shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights. The
remaining 272,596 shares have been subscribed for by the guarantor MGA Holding
AB. Through the rights issue, Active Biotech receives proceeds amounting to
approximately SEK 55 million, before issue expenses.
As a result of the rights issue Active Biotech's share capital increases by
approximately SEK 26,068,856.73 to approximately SEK 364,964,039.37 and the
total number of shares and votes increases by 6,916,022 to 96,824,320.
Trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or
about 27 December 2016.
For further information, please contact:
Tomas Leanderson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 95
E-mail: tomas.leanderson(at)activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
E-mail: hans.kolam(at)activebiotech.com
Active Biotech AB
P.O. Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Phone +46 (0)46 19 20 00
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company
with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an
orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is
in pivotal Phase 3 development for the treatment of relapsing remitting multiple
sclerosis. Also, laquinimod is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of
primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Furthermore,
commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod och SILC
projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.
This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.31
a.m. CET on 12 December 2016.
Important information
This press release is not an offer to subscribe for shares in Active Biotech and
investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities, except on the
basis of information provided in the prospectus.
This press release may not be made public, released or distributed, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan or Canada or in any
other jurisdiction in which the distribution of this press release would be
unlawful. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell new
shares, interim shares ("BTA") or subscription rights to any person in any
jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such offer to such person or where
such action would require additional prospectuses, registration or other
measures other than those pursuant to Swedish law. The prospectus, application
form and other documents associated with the rights issue may not be distributed
in or to any country where such distribution or the rights issue would require
such measures set forth in the preceding sentence or be in violation of the
regulations of such country.
The new shares and subscription rights have not been recommended or approved by
any United States federal or state securities commission or regulatory
authority. No new shares, BTA, subscription rights or other securities issued by
Active Biotech have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of
1933, as amended, or under the securities legislation in any state of the United
States, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent
registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. There is
no intention to register any portion of the rights issue in the United States or
to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
The Company has not authorized any offer of the securities referred to herein to
the public in any country in the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than
Sweden. In other member states in the EEA, the securities may only be offered to
(a) any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Directive
2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Directive"); or (b) any person falling within
Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.
In the United Kingdom, this communication is only being distributed to, and is
only directed at "qualified investors" (as defined in section 86(7) of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) who are (i) investment professionals
falling within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) persons
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order (all such persons together
being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment
or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to,
and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a
relevant person should not take any action on the basis of this communication
and should not act or rely on it or any of its contents.
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Active
Biotech's current view on future events and financial and operational
development. Words such as "intend", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may",
"plan", "estimate" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions
of future development or trends, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-
looking statements inherently involve both known and unknown risks and
uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking
statements do not guarantee future results or development and the actual outcome
could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information,
opinions and forward-looking statements included in this press release speak
only as of its date and are subject to change without notice.
