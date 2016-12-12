       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


New Agreement Between JAG and Khalkos for Malartic Gold Property

ID: 512320
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - GREENFIELD PARK, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- J.A.G. MINES Ltd. (JAG) (TSX VENTURE: JML)(NEX: JML.H) is proud to announce it has signed an acquisition agreement to sell 100% of JAG's Malartic gold property to Khalkos Exploration.

The agreement stipulates that Khalkos will first obtain a 55% interest of the property, as originally agreed between the parties in June 2015, in return of a final payment of $20,000 and the issuance of 400,000 shares of Khalkos. JAG will then have received $50,000 and one million shares of Khalkos. Khalkos also spent more than $400,000 of exploration expenditures on JAG claims. For the remaining 45%, Khalkos needs to make a $200,000 cash payment and issue an additional two million shares to JAG. JAG will also obtain a 1% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the eventual gold production.

JAG's Management is comfortable with this transaction. It has great confidence in the Khalkos directors and knows they have the knowledge to develop with success the Malartic gold property that offers a great potential for gold.

The agreement is subject to the approval of the NEX Exchange.

Contacts:
Pierre Gevry
President
J.A.G. Mines Ltd.
514-849-7336



More information:
http://www.minesjag.com/en/



Keywords (optional):

j-a-g-mines-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/12/2016 - 19:17
Language: English
News-ID 512320
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: J.A.G. Mines Ltd.
Stadt: GREENFIELD PARK, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 61

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.857
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 188


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z