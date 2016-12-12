Jeff Rossi of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Wins Utah Business SAMY Award

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Jeff Rossi of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce is being honored as a Utah Business 2017 Sales Professional of the Year in their SAMY award. This distinction is an annual award given to Utah's top sales and marketing professionals.

Rossi's career accelerated with Cushman & Wakefield Commerce in 2009 despite it being the early stages of the real estate market crash. In his brokerage, he exclusively represents occupiers, which gave him the opportunity to take advantage of the market's negative leverage and turn it into a positive. Since 2013, his team revenue has grown by more than 40 percent annually, with revenue almost doubling in 2015.

"Jeff is a tremendous leader in the Cushman & Wakefield Commerce team and to the greater commercial real estate industry in Utah," said Trigger Reital, Market Leader of the Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Salt Lake City office. "He's seen much success by exclusively focusing on the needs of his tenants. He is very deserving of this award and we look forward to his continued success."

For over fifteen years, Rossi has assisted clients brining the full capabilities and resources of Cushman & Wakefield to every facet of real estate transactions, from needs assessment and market evaluation to negotiations, financial analysis, and securing pf financial incentives at state and local levels. His key clients include Adobe, Ancestry, 1-800-Contacts, Questar Corporation, StorageCraft, SolarCity, among many others.

Rossi's other professional recognition include Tomorrow's Leaders Southwest, Real estate Forum and Forty Under 40, Utah Business Magazine.

The SAMY awards luncheon and reception will be held at the Grand America in Salt Lake City on Jan. 19, 2017.

Cushman & Wakefield Commerce operates the Cushman & Wakefield business in Nevada, Utah and Washington. As part of the Cushman & Wakefield global platform, the firm offers innovative commercial real estate solutions to occupier and investor clients, offering transaction services, capital markets services, occupier and investor services, and real estate advisory. With nearly 300 employees, 9 million sq. ft. of property management and transaction value of more than $2.8 billion, the firm is a leading commercial real estate resource in the Intermountain West region and Pacific Northwest. Learn more at .

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. The firm's 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries provide deep local and global insights that create significant value for occupiers and investors around the world. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit or follow (at)CushWake on Twitter.

