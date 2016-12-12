Lakeside Announces Board Changes and Option Issuances

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Lakeside Minerals Inc. (NEX: LAK.H) (the "Company" or "Lakeside") is pleased to announce changes to its board of directors and grant of options to acquire common shares ("Options").

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Posner, Hamish Sutherland and Robert Schwartz to the board of directors.

Effective December 12, 2016 Peter Cashin and Rick Cleath resigned as directors of Lakeside. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Cashin and Mr. Cleath for their years of service to the Company and wish them continued success in their future endeavours.

The current board of directors is comprised of David Posner, Hamish Sutherland, Robert Schwartz, Peter Bilodeau, Yannis Banks and Aurelio Useche.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted 3,800,000 Options, of which 1,850,000 were issued to the current directors and officers. Options have been issued pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are exercisable into Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

About Lakeside Minerals Inc.

Lakeside Minerals Inc. is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. The Company's flagship Launay property is located in the heart of the Abitibi, 48 km northeast of Rouyn-Noranda. The Launay property straddles a significant extent of the Macamic deformation zone: a major deformation zone in the Abitibi subprovince located north of the Porcupine-Destor deformation zone. Lakeside is also pursuing potential acquisitions of interests in undervalued mineral exploration properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Company or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contacts:



Lakeside Minerals Inc.

Peter Bilodeau

Chief Executive Officer





More information:

http://www.lakesideminerals.com/



PressRelease by

Lakeside Minerals Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/12/2016 - 20:29

Language: English

News-ID 512322

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lakeside Minerals Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease