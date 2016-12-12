Cincinnati Reputation Marketing Review Branding Video Services Launched

Web Marketingville, a Cincinnati online marketing company, launched a reputation marketing service called Review Branding Commercials. The service offers businesses short promotional videos based on a 5 star review. The professional commercial videos highlight the merits of the respective company.

More information is available at http://webmarketingville.com/review-branding-commercials.



Online reputation is essential when it comes to business success. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all customers have used online reviews or Google searches in their buying decisions. For offline-only businesses, a solid internet presence could potentially mean a doubling of the profits.



According to a recent study, online reviews have the highest influence among all online marketing parameters on the final buying decision, being second only to friend recommendations. This translates into large investments being made in reputation management and brand awareness services.



However, building a solid online reputation is sometimes challenging, as there is a considerable amount of promotional review platforms and a wide market that needs to be reached. Increased competition across all these platforms makes it difficult for new businesses to gain reputation. Innovation is crucial.



Web Marketingville launched [Review Branding Commercials](https://www.youtube.com/user/WebMarketingville), a reputation marketing service using online reviews and professional video editing to boost online presence.



In an attempt to overcome one of the most significant problems with online reviews ÂÂ namely, clients being influenced by negative reviews ÂÂ the Cincinnati company designed a video production service highlighting a businessÂÂ positive reviews.



Web Marketingville produces short 45 ÂÂ 60 second videos in which a professional model describes a company in terms of customer satisfaction. The videos are based on 5 star reviews to promote the companyÂÂs services, as well as its professional customer relationships.



Review Branding Commercials offers business the possibility to select a review of their choice, and have a branding commercial created based on that review. The videos are shot in a professional studio, presented by a professional spokesmodel, and include business ÂÂ related infographics and animations.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website. Web Marketingville can also be found on Facebook, at https://facebook.com/WebMarketingville.





