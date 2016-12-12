       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Africa Hydrocarbons Announces Board Resignations

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Africa Hydrocarbons Inc. (NEX: NFK.H) ("AHI" or the "Company") announces that John Nelson and Gord McKay have resigned effective immediately.

About the Company

Africa Hydrocarbons Inc. is a Canadian based company listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AFRICA HYDROCARBONS INC.

Stephen Fabian, Director

Contacts:
650,816-7th Ave S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 1A1
Tel: (604) 561 0840



More information:
http://www.africahydrocarbons.com



