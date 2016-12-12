IDT Appoints Selena Loh LaCroix, Senior Executive from Egon Zehnder, to its Board of Directors

New Director Brings Global Experience in Organizational Excellence, Cyber Security and Compliance

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced that Selena Loh LaCroix, an executive with Egon Zehnder, the largest privately held executive search and talent advisory firm, has been appointed to the IDT® Board of Directors, effective Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. She currently serves as head of Egon Zehnder's Global Legal, Compliance & Regulatory Practice and leads the Global Semiconductor Practice.

"We are very excited to welcome Selena to the Board," said IDT Board Chairman John Schofield. "Selena brings a global perspective gained from many years of international experience, and a deep understanding of the semiconductor space from an executive leadership advisory and organizational development perspective. She also has significant expertise in the area of cyber security and awareness, compliance, and corporate strategy. We look forward to her contributions."

"IDT has been an exciting company to watch from a distance, so I appreciate this opportunity to contribute in the capacity of a board member as the company continues to move forward," LaCroix said. "IDT has entered into some promising new business areas, like automotive, and I look forward to joining with my fellow Board members in supporting the executive team to ensure strong financial results and more leading-edge technological innovations."

LaCroix joined Egon Zehnder in May 2006 in the Dallas Office as a core member of the Technology and Legal Practice groups. While at Egon Zehnder, she has served in several leadership positions including Dallas Office Leader (2008 - 2010) and the North America Technology & Communications Practice (2010 - 2014). Presently, LaCroix leads the Global Legal, Compliance & Regulatory Practice (since January 2014) and the Global Semiconductor Practice Leader (since April 2011). Prior to joining Egon Zehnder, LaCroix was vice president and general counsel, Asia-Pacific, at Honeywell International, Inc. from 2004 to 2006. She also held various senior counsel positions in the legal department of Texas Instruments, Inc. between 1995 and 2005. Prior to joining Texas Instruments, LaCroix held associate positions at the law firm of Gray Cary Ware & Freidenrich (now DLA Piper) in san Diego/Palo Alto and, prior to that, at private law firms in Singapore.

LaCroix has a LL.B Degree from the National University of Singapore and completed a graduate program in American Law at the University of California at Berkeley & Davis. She is admitted to also practice law in Singapore, the United Kingdom and California.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at .

