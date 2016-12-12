Shaw Communications First Quarter 2017 Conference Call

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A) will be releasing its consolidated results for the First Quarter (ending November 30, 2016) the morning of Thursday, January 12, 2017.

A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community is scheduled as follows. Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.

Conference Call Details:

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Webcast:

You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at:

The webcast is available until midnight Eastern Time, Sunday, February 12, 2017

Note:

If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to .

About Shaw

Shaw is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX: SJR.B)(TSX: SJR.PR.A)(TSX: SJR.PR.B)(NYSE: SJR)(TSX VENTURE: SJR.A). For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Investor Relations



More information:
http://shaw.ca



