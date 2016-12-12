Alset Sets Options for New and Existing Team Members

(firmenpresse) - THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") is pleased to report that 2,043,000 options have been set for new members that have recently been added to the Board of Directors and management team as well as pre-existing members of the team. The options carry an exercise price of $0.13 and expire five years from the date of grant (December 12, 2021) and vest in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Allan Barry Laboucan, President and CEO of Alset Energy said: "Since I took over as the President and CEO, I've been able to add a few new members to our team and had outstanding support from the team that was in place before I arrived. We are spreading the options around to new members of our team and all those that have been instrumental in helping me transition into my position. It is important to me that our team and shareholders goals are aligned and we have these options to put out to our team that are working hard for all Alset shareholders."

About Alset Energy (ION.V)

Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.

