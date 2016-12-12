Powerwave Well Stimulation Project Kicks Off in the Kingdom of Bahrain

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company) (TSX VENTURE: WEE)(OTCQX: WFTSF) a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and improved/enhanced oil recovery is pleased to announce that the first two wells of a seven well Powerwave stimulation program have been completed in Bahrain.

Through its network of local distributors Wavefront continues to execute its Powerwave well stimulation strategy in the Middle East and believes Powerwave will be effective in increasing post-stimulation oil and gas production over conventional stimulation approaches in the 1,730 producing wells in Bahrain.

"We are very pleased to commence the Powerwave stimulation work in the Kingdom of Bahrain and foresee positive results that will lead to consistent monthly work," said Wavefront President and CEO Brett Davidson. "As we move into calendar 2017 Wavefront anticipates that with higher and stable oil prices as well as increased operating budgets with national oil companies that the Company will experience growing business opportunity in the Middle East region."

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based world leader in fluid injection technology for improved/enhanced oil recovery and groundwater restoration. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is .

Cautionary Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein regarding Wavefront and its operations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations or future performance, are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "believe", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We caution that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the acceptance rates of Wavefront's Powerwave and Primawave Processes, demand for products and services, fluctuations in the market for oil and gas related products and services, the ability of Wavefront to attract and maintain key personnel, technology changes, global political and economic conditions, and other factors that were described in further detail in Wavefront's continuous disclosure filings, available on SEDAR at . Wavefront expressly disclaims any obligation to up-date any "forward-looking statements", other than as required by law.

