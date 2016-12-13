       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Music & Radio


"The Fire is Yours" from Max Koffler's album GAMES out now

1st Single released on December 12, 2016

ID: 512342
recent pressrelease

the fire is yours - max koffler .cover
the fire is yours - max koffler .cover

(firmenpresse) - GAMES is the title of the new album by Max Koffler, which will be released in March of 2017. The 14 songs on the album showcase a diverse range of sounds and moods. The first single from the album  THE FIRE IS YOURS  has been released recently on iTunes.

THE FIRE IS YOURS is an unorthodox track that defies neat categorization. It challenges listeners, because it doesn't belong to any traditional genres, whether rock, pop, or electronic.
This song is fascinating precisely because it is so unconventional. Its driving and addictive rhythm is accentuated by a hypnotic guitar melody that reminds one of the psychedelic music of the 1970s. Musically, the song has a somewhat spartan arrangement, which heightens its trace-like effect. The tempo and intensity of the song are uniform at the beginning, but accelerate toward the end with the introduction of a throbbing electric base line. The song's vocals, which showcase Koffler's clear and penetrating voice, mesh perfectly with the melody, amplifying its emotional power. Koffler's wailing refrain "The fire is yours" reminds the listener of a real fire throbbing and shimmering with intensity on a dark night.

Koffler produced the music video for the song, and performed all of the instruments. The video is not unlike a hall of mirrors: multiple doppelgängers of Koffler take the stage, until a five-piece band has been assembled  including a backup singer and guitarist. The idea of playing alone in a five-piece band certainly has a spirit of jest, and is an additional reason why the video is worth seeing.

The song  like the rest of the album  was mixed at the Magic Mix Studios in Miami which is owned by Jimmy Douglass, the multiple Grammy Award winner who has polished the sound of many prominent artists. During the production process, Douglass did not seek to remove slight glitches or sanitize the sound. Instead, he sought to accentuate the organic aspects of Koffler's creation. As a result, THE FIRE IS YOURS not a highly polished mainstream single, but rather a raw gem that enchants listeners precisely because of its rough edges.




More information:
http://www.maxkoffler.com



Keywords (optional):

the-fire-is-yours, single, max-koffler, release, song, music, hit, sonsounds, games, album, jimmy-douglass,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

Requests:

media(at)sonsounds.com



PressContact / Agency:

media relations:
dr joachim krois
+49 (0)152 3396 8468



published by: sounds
print pressrelease  send to a friend  

Date: 12/13/2016 - 00:45
Language: English
News-ID 512342
Character count: 2216
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: sonsounds
Ansprechpartner: dr joachim krois Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: berlin
Telefon: +49 (0)30 537 997 03

Meldungsart: Produktankündigung
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 14.12.2016

Number of hits: 41

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Music & Radio




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.861
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 146


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z