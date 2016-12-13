BioSyent Announces Sale of Shares

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", "the company") (TSX VENTURE: RX) President & CEO Rene Goehrum has advised the company that he has sold 300,000 shares in a single block to an existing institutional shareholder of BioSyent in a non-open market transaction. Mr. Goehrum continues to be the largest shareholder of BioSyent, holding a total of 2,245,261 BioSyent shares either directly or indirectly.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,401,087 shares issued and outstanding.

For a direct market quote (15 minutes delay) for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit .

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

The TSX Venture Exchange assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of this release and neither approves nor disapproves of the same.

Contacts:



Mr. Rene C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

(905) 206-0013





More information:

http://www.biosyent.com



PressRelease by

BioSyent Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 00:00

Language: English

News-ID 512343

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BioSyent Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 88



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease