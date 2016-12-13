       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Atomera to Discuss Semiconductor Materials Advancements at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

(firmenpresse) - LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- CES 2017 -- (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, will be holding meetings with customers, analysts, media and investors during the ("CES") January 5-7, 2017 in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel.

Drexel Hamilton will also be hosting a group investor meeting at the Bellagio Hotel at 9 am with analyst Cody Acree.

Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology (MST®) is currently being evaluated by foundries and integrated device manufacturers.

 (MST®) is a patented, quantum engineered material which enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. That means , such as mobile phones will have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Atomera will be sharing its semiconductor materials innovations, which are focused on extending the life of Moore's Law, including discussing:

-- The future of semiconductors will be dominated by "More-than-Moore" architectural and material innovations. Atomera's MST® technology delivers those advancements today.

-- By combining a materials breakthrough with other patented techniques, Atomera enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency.

-- MST squeezes up to a full node of benefits out of fab processes. With an MST license, manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches.

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST® can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at

