Aberdeen Acquires 14.67% Stake in Kombat Copper Inc.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) has acquired 1,769,969 common shares of Kombat Copper Inc. ("Kombat") (TSX VENTURE: KBT) in a non-brokered private placement financing of Kombat.

On December 7, 2016, the Company sold 833,300 common shares of Kombat for gross proceeds of $374,985. On December 12, 2016 the Company acquired 1,729,969 common shares pursuant to Kombat's private placement financing for gross proceeds of $778,486. As at December 12, 2016, Aberdeen holds an aggregate of 1,817,169 common shares of Kombat and 1,000,000 warrants which represents 9.98% of the issued and outstanding Kombat shares and a 14.67% interest in Kombat on a partially diluted basis. Aberdeen sold and purchased these Kombat shares for investment purposes. It may purchase or sell additional shares in the future.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector. African Thunder Platinum, Aberdeen's premiere investment, is a platinum group metals project in South Africa's well-known Bushveld Complex. Aberdeen has further enhanced its investment holdings with its holding of 50% of Potasio y Litio de Argentina SA, which holds the Sal de los Angeles lithium project in Argentina.

For additional information, please visit our website at and follow us on

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company, Aberdeen's possible future trading and intentions, valuations of investments, proposed transactions and investments, investment philosophy and liabilities and commitments. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: financing not being available at desired prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; other general risks of the mining and investment industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Contacts:



Aberdeen International Inc.

Stan Bharti

Interim Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 861-2267





